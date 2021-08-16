Minnesota continues to grow more racially diverse with residents of color now making up nearly 24% of the state population, according to the latest numbers from the 2020 U.S. Census.
The state’s white, non-hispanic, population declined by more than 51,000 people between 2010 and 2020. Whites now make up 76% of the state’s total residents, down from 83% 10 years ago, census data show.
Blacks are Minnesota’s second largest racial group. The Black population grew by more than 123,000 residents since 2010 and now makes up almost 7% of all Minnesotans.
Minnesota’s Hispanic, Asian, American Indian and multiracial populations all also grew over the last decade.
While Minnesota continues to grow more diverse it lags much of the nation in the percentage of the population made up of residents of color. The census ranks Minnesota 38th in the nation on its diversity index, a measure of whether two people chosen at random would be from different racial or ethnic groups.
Nationwide, people of color make up more than 42% of the population. Hispanics are the largest racial or ethnic group accounting for nearly 19% of U.S. residents with Blacks making up 12% of the country’s population.
Minnesota added just over 402,000 residents overall in the last decade, a growth rate of about 7.6%.
While Hennepin County remains the state’s largest, the fastest growing counties were outside of the Twin Cities core metro area. Carver County grew the fastest at 17%, followed by Scott, Wright, Olmsted and Washington counties.
There were 36 Minnesota counties that lost residents, all were outside the greater metro area. That trend is reflected nationwide with most smaller rural counties losing residents and cities gaining them.
Statewide trends toward more diversity were also evident in McLeod County. While a majority of the population — 90.3% — remains white, that is a decrease from 95.9% in 2010. Meanwhile populations of other racial and ethnic groups grew, especially Hispanics and Latinos, which increased from 4.9% of the population a decade ago to 6.9% in 2020.
And unlike some rural Minnesota counties, McLeod County did not lose residents. The county saw a 0.3% increase in population from a decade ago. However, while that is a total gain, census data suggests much of the gain has been in cities such as Hutchinson, while rural areas may have lost population.
Hutchinson’s population grew by 421 in the past 10 years, from 14,178 in 2018 to 14,599 in 2020, while the county population only increased by 120, from 36,651 in 2010 to 36,771 in 2020. Glencoe also saw a slight increase in population from 5,631 in 2010 to 5,744 in 2020.
The data released Thursday is the second set of statistics from the 2020 count of residents. The latest decennial occurred during the coronavirus pandemic and many have questioned whether the data would be completely reliable.
Ron Jarmin, acting director of the U.S. Census Bureau, said at a news conference last week that he was confident the count was complete and accurate.
More data on the size and make up of the country’s population is due to be released in September.