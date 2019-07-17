Looking to expand your creative horizons? Head to the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. It’s hosting two exhibits concurrently with a reception for them 5-7:30 p.m. tonight.
The first exhibit is “Then and Now,” which tells the tale of McLeod County’s nine cities in the form of vintage and modern photographs with commentary. It will hang through Friday, July 19. (To learn more about this homegrown show, see the July 7 edition of the Leader.)
The second is “Becoming Whole: In Pieces,” a group exhibition featuring work from members of the Minnesota Mosaic Guild. It will be on display through Thursday, Aug. 22.
The Minnesota Mosaic Guild is a Twin Cities-based group established in 2004 to promote the art of mosaic, foster exploration and experimentation in the media, and provide educational opportunities. Its 35 members come from a variety of artistic backgrounds including sculpture, art instruction, jewelry making, graphic design and oil painting.
According to Lisa Bergh, executive director of the art center, the new show is the result of the guild submitting a proposal during the center’s annual open call for submissions.
“This is an active and interesting group,” she said. “The show highlights the wide range of working within the mosaic medium from stained glass pieces in our windows, sculptural objects to mixed media pieces.”
This is the first time the guild has shown members’ work in Hutchinson. Past exhibits have taken place at the Edina Art Center, Metropolitan State University, Gallery 310 in Stillwater, the Hopkins Art Center, the Maple Grove Art Center, the Hudson Hospital and the Phipps Center for the Arts.
When you mention mosaic, many people think of a craft class they took.
“At the exhibit, they’ll see it’s really an art form,” said Trudy Vrchota, guild president.”What I appreciate so much is the variety and styles of our members, and the variety of materials they use: glass, broken china, paper, found objects, tile and more. There’s a real range of what people use. It helps people see mosaics not as a trivet but as actual art.”
Bergh finds it interesting when artists working with traditional materials use them in new, inventive ways.
“The exhibit includes more than 40 pieces from 15 artists using their own languages,” Bergh said, “while keeping visible, strong connections to the rich history of mosaics.”
Vrchota has done all types of art forms, but when she took a mosaic class, she fell in love.
“It forces me not to be quite so detailed and look at what subject I’m doing, using the materials I’m using as a mosaic artist,” she said. “Everyone (guild members) is quite passionate about what they do. I know we as a group are excited to see what everyone has done. It’s a very colorful medium. If you like color, it’s wonderful art to be involved with.”
More about mosaic
Bergh mined more information about the exhibit and the Minnesota Mosaic Guild via her “5 Questions” interview.
What is the mosaic art form/craft?
Merriam Webster defines mosaic as the process of making a surface decoration by inlaying small pieces of variously colored material to form pictures or patterns. The mosaic art form has been present since the 15th century. Mosaic works are found in important historical and religious buildings in countries around the world. Modern mosaic art ranges anywhere from the study of the ancient ways to innovative and technological ways of putting smaller pieces together to make a whole.
What is a myth about the mosaic art form you would like to dispel?
The myth that mosaics is just a craft where you chop up stuff and glue it to something. It can truly be a fine art form. One finished piece can take a very long time to complete with intricate design elements, patterns and layers involved.
Do you have a good mosaic joke?
Apparently mosaic is not a very funny art form. However, there is historical evidence that in ancient Greek and Roman times, the men’s latrines would contain dirty jokes mosaiced with tile into the floor and wall designs. Making those mosaics would have truly been a dirty job.
Who are some artists that inspire the group?
Many of our Minnesota Mosaic Guild members recognize other guild members as their biggest influence and source of inspiration. In addition, members mentioned the following contemporary mosaic artists working around the country: Wilma Wyss, Kelley Knickerbocker, Julie Sperling, Marian Shapiro, Dixie Friend Gay, Shug Jones, Sandra Groeneveld, Isidora Paz Lopez, Betsy Youngquist, Mireille Swinnen, Sharra Frank and Irina Charny.
What is the best thing about being part of the guild?
Our meetings and the gallery shows gives a chance to display our many styles/methods of working. We all create mosaics, but the diversity is huge. Everyone is so helpful in supporting and guiding others. We all encourage new members regardless of experience. Meeting people who share a similar passion or interest is always refreshing.