Minnesota’s latest push to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19 lets recipients choose a prize.
The rewards are better than the sticker or lollipop most kids get after a shot.
Fishing licenses, a state parks pass, admission to different attractions, even a $25 Visa gift card are being offered as incentives for the first 100,000 residents to get vaccinated between now and the end of June.
The "Your Shot to Summer” campaign is the latest effort to get 70% of Minnesotans 16 or older vaccinated by July 1. The campaign mirrors those in other states that have offered beers, gift cards, even a shot at $1 million to those who get vaccinated.
“Summer is here, vaccines are working, and we are still going full steam ahead finding ways to keep our communities safe,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement announcing the incentive program.
“We’ve had great success in our state so far with more than 2.5 million Minnesotans fully vaccinated, and we want to build on that success and get the broad community protection needed for everyone to have the fun, safe summer they want,” Walz’s statement said.
Rewards include:
- Great Lakes Aquarium pass
- Mall of America Nickelodeon Universe pass
- Minnesota fishing license
- Minnesota State Parks pass
- Minnesota Zoo admission
- Northwoods Baseball League tickets
- State Fair tickets
- Valleyfair admission
- $25 Visa card
To be eligible for an incentive residents 12 or older must get their first dose of vaccine between May 27 and June 30. To indicate which prize you prefer register at mn.gov/covid19/summer. For more information on where to get vaccinated visit vaccineconnector.mn.gov/ or call 833-431-2053.
Since the campaign began in December, Minnesota has administered more than 5.2 million doses of vaccine and 2.8 million have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Nearly 64% of residents 16 or older have gotten at least their first dose of vaccine.
The shots have proved highly effective. Minnesota’s breakthrough rate, which measures how many vaccinated people later test positive for COVID-19, has been below one-tenth of a percent.
Minnesota’s latest new cases drove the total number of infections to 600,408. The death toll is 7,403 with 4,424 fatalities in long-term care.