Senior couple
Marisa Howenstine on unsplash.com

The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging Inc. has announced 27 Title III funding awards totaling more than $5 million. The awards are funded under Title III of the Older Americans Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.

As a state-designated Area Agency on Aging, MNRAAA administers OAA funds and is responsible for the development of a coordinated and comprehensive system of services for older adults and their caregivers in McLeod and Meeker counties. To accomplish this, MNRAAA awards Title III OAA funding to agencies and organizations that provide direct services for older people (age 60 or older) and their caregivers.

