The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging Inc. has announced 27 Title III funding awards totaling more than $5 million. The awards are funded under Title III of the Older Americans Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
As a state-designated Area Agency on Aging, MNRAAA administers OAA funds and is responsible for the development of a coordinated and comprehensive system of services for older adults and their caregivers in McLeod and Meeker counties. To accomplish this, MNRAAA awards Title III OAA funding to agencies and organizations that provide direct services for older people (age 60 or older) and their caregivers.
“MNRAAA is thrilled to partner with these organizations to continue expanding services to older adults and caregivers in our 27-county area.” stated MNRAAA Executive Director Jason W. Swanson. “These services are integral in assisting older adults in their communities and as independent as possible.”
The following grants have been awarded for 2023:
Title III-B Supportive Services
- Central Community Transit (Kandiyohi, Meeker, and Renville Counties)
- Essential Senior Services Chore and Homemaker for Homemaker and Chore
- Generations Home Care Services (Sibley, Renville, and McLeod Counties)
- Eldercare Program for Chore, Homemaker, Assisted Transportation, and Transportation
- Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (Big Stone, Brown, Chippewa, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, Meeker, Renville, Sibley, Swift, and Yellow Medicine Counties)
- LSS Older Adults Supportive Services Program for Counseling, Telephone Reassurance and Visiting
- Connections on the Prairie for Education/Training and Outreach
- Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services (27 counties of MNRAAA service area)
Title III-C Congregate Meals and Home Delivered Meals (including Federal Title III-C and other funding)
- Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan Counties)
Title III-E National Family Caregiver Support Services
- Connect Caregiver Alliance Network for Caregiver Counseling, Support Groups, Training, Supplemental Services — Chore, Supplemental Services — Homemaker, Supplemental Services — Assisted Transportation, and Supplemental Services — Transportation
- Caregiver Support and Respite Program for Caregiver Counseling, Training, Respite-In Home, and Respite-Out of Home Day Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (Big Stone, Brown, Chippewa, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, Meeker, Renville, Sibley, Swift, and Yellow Medicine Counties)
- LSS Caregiver Support and Respite Program for Respite-In Home, Respite-Out of Home Day, Caregiver Counseling, Support Groups and Training
Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging's vision is to assist older adults to thrive. MNRAAA provides advocacy, information, resources, and assistance so that older adults in southwest Minnesota can maintain the lifestyle of their choice. Learn more about MNRAAA at www.mnraaa.org.