Erin Westlund is ready to represent Hutchinson again.
In 2015 she was the Hutchinson High School Homecoming Queen. In 2018 she was selected as Miss Hutchinson and Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Miss Congeniality. This past Saturday she was named as one of two 2020 Aquatennial princesses.
"Honestly, I am shocked about it," she said Tuesday morning. "I could not believe it. I was surrounded by so many amazing leaders. I didn't expect it."
Before Saturday's coronation, Westlund was joined for a week-long adventure with 52 candidates from around the state. In the end, along with Westlund, Jannifer Anderson of Lakeville was named princess. Elise Toussaint of North Branch was named Queen of the Lakes.
Westlund is a student at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, studying elementary education. She hopes to earn a master's degree in STEAM education, and to especially emphasize outdoor education. Westlund has participated in three mission trips, delivered food with Meals on Wheels, and serves as a board member for Ducks Unlimited.
During an event where the public was invited to meet the candidates, Westlund shared her passion for education and the outdoors with a presentation about Hutchinson.
"I did mine on our park system in Hutchinson and how I think it's important to break down the barriers between our youth and our natural world," she said.
Her outfit for the presentation included a big hat along with fake butterflies and dragonflies attached to her clothes.
Westlund joins six other Hutchinson natives who were named Aquatennial royalty in the past:
- Princess Gina Collings, 2011
- Princess Jaclyn Auger, 2009
- Queen of the Lakes Natalie Neubauer, 2002
- Princess Diane Vagle, 1989
- Princess Lisa Beytien-Carlson, 1981
- Princess Bonnie Nietzau Nicholson, 1968
From July 23-28, Westlund and the other candidates visited landmarks around Minneapolis, such as The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and the Mississippi River Boat Cruise.
"Each day was packed full," Westlund said. "We did leadership seminars, judging sessions and events throughout the week."
A highlight for Westlund was the time she spent getting to know the other candidates.
"It was a lot of fun for me because I have no sisters, only brothers," she said.
Westlund found everyone to be supportive of each other.
"The feeling of that was very comforting and empowering," she said. "We all believed anyone could have been chosen. I wouldn't have been surprised about anyone other than myself."
The selection team considered criteria such as: professionalism, public speaking ability, current and future goals, education, co-curricular and extracurricular activities. Candidates also participated in personal development sessions.
Westlund and the other royalty now have 250 public appearances to split between the trio.
"I'll be traveling to communities all over Minnesota throughout the year to celebrate their festivals and create relationships between those communities and the Minneapolis Aquatennial," she said. "As an organization, we really focused on volunteering, networking and public speaking. That's a lot of what I do throughout the year.”
Her first event is the Hanover Harvest Festival this weekend.