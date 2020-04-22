Minnesota should soon be able to test up to 20,000 people per day for the coronavirus that has brought the world to an essential standstill.
Gov. Tim Walz said the state will partner with the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic to provide 20,000 diagnostic and 15,000 antibody tests per day. That level of testing should help health officials better understand how widespread the virus is and improve the state’s response.
“When Minnesota faces a challenge, we rise up — together,” Walz said. “I’m proud to partner with Minnesota’s innovative health care systems and leading research institutions to pioneer how states can begin to move forward amid COVID-19.”
Minnesota could soon have the largest testing ability of any state in the nation, Walz said. It will take a few weeks to get there.
To date, Minnesota has tested fewer than 50,000 patients. The majority of those tests were conducted at private labs.
A nationwide shortage of protective gear to collect samples and the materials needed to process them had limited testing.
Walz said Minnesota’s new capacity would allow medical providers to test everyone who has symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, body aches and cough.
Minnesota has 2,721 COVID-19 cases confirmed by laboratory tests. There are 179 Minnesotans who have died from the disease and 240 patients are hospitalized with 107 in critical condition.
In the coming weeks the state and its medical partners will create a command center and a central laboratory to coordinate how the tests are used. Officials from the state Department of Health will also increase contact tracing to more quickly identify possible hotspots of the virus.
“Having this greatly increased testing capacity will improve our understanding of how COVID-19 is spreading in Minnesota, and will provide key data to inform our decisions about how to protect Minnesotans,” said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “It is a big deal.”
Walz warned that the new testing capacity doesn’t mean life will go back to normal. The state will likely still need restrictions for some time.
“None of this will matter if we don’t continue the social distancing that has helped Minnesota flatten the curve,” Walz said.