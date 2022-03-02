Miranda Kempner is this month’s McLeod County 4-H volunteer of the month. Miranda was a McLeod County 4-H’er for the full 13 years that she was eligible. After college she moved back to Hutchinson and has been a 4-H volunteer for six years.
Kempner has been involved as a McLeod County Fair 4-H round robin livestock judge, livestock interview judge, poultry project leader, poultry quiz bowl coach, County Fair poultry project superintendent, State Fair chaperone, and most recently she is the co-leader of the Bear Lake Beavers 4-H Club.
Through volunteering with 4-H, Kempner says that she’s learned that passion is contagious. “The passion you grow as a 4-H’er only becomes stronger as you get older,” she said. “It’s a beautiful thing when you can share your passion with 4-H’ers who are eager to learn.”
Her favorite 4-H events have always been the county and state fairs. She loves the atmosphere of the fast-paced, jam-packed schedule and being surrounded by all of her livestock friends. She loves that there is always something to do and someone with whom to catch up.
“Passionate volunteers inspire 4-H’ers to follow their passions and grow as a person,” Kempner said. “As an adult volunteer, you get just as much out of 4-H as the 4-H’ers do.”
Outside of 4-H, Miranda spends most of her time taking care of her 200-plus ducks, geese, chickens, guineas and peacocks. She and her family exhibit waterfowl across the Midwest at numerous state and national shows.