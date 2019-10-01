The Second Avenue Southeast bridge in Hutchinson was blocked off Tuesday as police searched for an elderly Hutchinson man they believe fell into the Crow River.
Hutchinson police were searching for the man after he was reported missing Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Chief Tom Gifferson. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Hutchinson Fire Department and Litchfield Rescue were helping conduct a search of the river.
On Wednesday, a second press release from Hutchinson police said the search continued Wednesday morning as several more area agencies joined those already mentioned: Litchfield Fire Department, Revile County Sheriff's Office, Waconia Fire Department, Watertown Fire Department, Carver County Sheriff's Office, Winsted Fire Department, Minnesota Search and Rescue Dog Association and North Star Search and Rescue.