The Second Avenue Southeast bridge in Hutchinson was blocked off Tuesday as police searched for an elderly man they believe fell into the Crow River.
Hutchinson police were searching for the man after he was reported missing Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Chief Tom Gifferson. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Hutchinson Fire Department and Litchfield Rescue were helping conduct a search of the river.
No other information about the man or the search is available at this time.