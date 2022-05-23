The search for a former Hutchinson student who had been attending school at the University of Minnesota was cancelled this past week.
According to the University of Minnesota Police Department, Austin Retterath was found dead in the Mississippi River on May 18. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed his identity.
No indication of foul play was found in the investigation, but a cause and manner of death has not been given.
Retterath was reported missing the morning of May 8, with his last known location in the area of East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis. The area is roughly southeast of the University of Minnesota along the Mississippi River.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in the search along and in the Mississippi River.
According to a memorial, Retterath, 19, was born Aug. 29, 2002, in Wausau, Wisconsin to Michael and Audra (Krebsbach) Retterath. He had many hobbies including playing basketball, cheering on the Packers and Gophers, and spending time at the lake with his family and friends. He graduated from East Ridge High School, and at the University of Minnesota he was on the College of Science and Engineering's Dean's List.