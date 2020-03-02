Meeker-McLeod-Sibley Community Health Services will hold a Community Health Board Meeting 9-11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, in the large meeting room at McLeod County HHW/Solid Waste Management at 1065 Fifth Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. The meeting is open to the public.
