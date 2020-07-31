Meeker-McLeod-Sibley Community Health Services is asking members of those counties' communities to donate masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Adult and child masks will be accepted during August to distribute to MMS Community Health Services clients and others in need in local communities.
Cloth face masks will be collected at the following locations:
Meeker County: 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m daily at the records window of Meeker County Law Enforcement Center, 326 N. Ramsey Ave., Litchfield. After 4:30 p.m., in the drop box in the upstairs lobby of the sheriff's office.
McLeod County: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLeod County Environmental Services, 1065 Fifth Avenue N.E., Hutchinson; and at McLeod County Health and Human Services, 1805 Ford Ave. N., Glencoe. Drop boxes are in the entry way of each building.
Sibley County: collecting 24/7 at Sibley County Service Center, 111 Eighth St., Gaylord, in a tote secured outside by the entrance doors.
Instructions on how to make masks are available online at mmspublichealth.org. Businesses in need of cloth face masks should contact their local chamber of commerce.
For more questions, call the McLeod County office at 320-864-3185, the Meeker County office at 320-693-5370, or the Sibley County office at 507-237-4000.