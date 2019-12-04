The Minnesota Department of Transportation construction program for this year has come to a conclusion.
Statewide, the 2019 road and bridge program included 221 projects and totaled $1.1 billion.
Locally, in District 8, it delivered 10 construction projects for approximately $34.6 million, not including the Willmar Wye or projects shared with neighboring districts. District 8 encompasses 12 counties: Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine.
For the second year in a row, late starts due to April blizzards, and postponements due to large amounts of rainfall, brought challenges to contractors and construction crews.
“In spite of the weather, it was a successful construction season,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, District 8 assistant district engineer-construction. “We were able to complete two bridge projects, three resurfacing projects, two reduced conflict intersections, numerous accessibility improvements, installation of a living snow fence, districtwide striping, and several culvert repair projects.”
Among this year's projects was the reconstruction of four blocks of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 22 through downtown Litchfield. This is a two-year project scheduled to be completed in 2020.
Also completed was a transportation study of U.S. Highway 212 and State Highway 22 in Glencoe. The study ran from the fall 2018 to summer 2019. The study goals included:
- Improve the safety of intersections along highways 212 and 22
- Improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists along highways 212 and 22
- Develop a plan that outlines appropriate access along highways 212 and 22
- Study the current route of Highway 22
For project maps and more detailed information on the 2019 construction program, visit mndot.gov. Information is also available on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest/.