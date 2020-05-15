The Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8, which covers southwest Minnesota, has been awarded $4.18 million from the Highway Safety Improvement Program for five safety improvement projects, including three in McLeod County.
HSIP is a federal-aid funding program designed to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries on all public roads. The object of the program is to identify, implement and evaluate cost-effective construction safety projects.
The three projects in McLeod County included:
State Highway 7 and McLeod County Road 1: a roundabout will be constructed at the junction of Highway 7 and McLeod County Road 1, which intersects halfway between Winsted to the north and Lester Prairie to the south. The project is scheduled for summer 2023. For more information, call Mark Klema at 320-212-0830.
U.S. Highway 212 and Chandler Avenue: a reduced conflict intersection, or J-turn, will be constructed at the intersection of Highway 212 and State Highway 22/Chandler Avenue in Glencoe. The project was recommended following the recent Glencoe Transportation Study. For more information, call Ron Mortensen at 320-214-6399.
U.S. Highway 212 and Morningside Drive: a roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 212 and Morningside Drive in Glencoe. The project is scheduled for summer 2024. The project was recommended following the recent Glencoe Transportation Study. For more information, call Mark Klema at 320-212-0830.
Another project supported by the HSIP funding includes LED stop signs installed throughout the district to alert drivers to a traffic change ahead. Intersections will be chosen based on a variety of factors, including the history of documented crashes caused by a failure to stop, and the distance traveled from the last stopped condition. The project is scheduled for 2023. For more information, call John Hager at 320-214-6397.