In February, the McLeod County Board heard a number of potential road projects the state was anticipating to soon begin in Glencoe. This past Tuesday, board members heard of the plans again, but they came with a more certain timeline.
"Lots of things coming up over the next few years," said Aaron Vacek with SRF Consulting, speaking specifically about Minnesota Department of Transportation projects. "This takes us to 2023."
Work will include two intersections on U.S. Highway 212 and road work through the heart of Glencoe on State Highway 22.
J-TURNS
The Chandler Avenue and Highway 212 J-turn project is planned for 2022. The intersection on Glencoe's west side near the upcoming McLeod County Government Center saw 10 crashes from 2013 to 2017, according to data provided in MnDOT's Glencoe Transportation Study. Three of those crashes were severe and one was fatal.
J-turn intersections look strange but MnDOT says studies show they reduce fatalities by 70 percent and crashes by 42 percent. They are also faster to build and less expensive than an intersection with a stop light or interchange.
The County Road 1/Dairy Avenue and Highway 212 J-turn project is also planned for 2022. Highway 212 has four lanes and a median at the intersection. In addition to the J-turn, construction will include a snow fence on the north side of Highway 212 near County Road 1 to protect the road. Amenities will also make it safer for bicyclists and pedestrians to cross.
For drivers on Highway 212, the J-turns won't change anything. However, drivers approaching Highway 212 from the intersecting roads will no longer be able to make left turns against traffic. Instead, drivers will merge right onto Highway 212 and then use a turn lane to merge onto the other side of the road to make the desired left turn. The J-turns are being designed to accommodate large trucks and farm vehicles.
"(I'm) glad to hear you referencing farm equipment and trucks as far as making those lanes wider," said Board Member Paul Wright. "It's constantly a battle for that type of traffic to go through there. If you're still in design phases, go ahead and add another 25 percent width to that to make sure you're covered. I know it's a problem."
HIGHWAY 22
The presentation by Vacek also showed planned resurfacing work for Highway 22 to come in 2023. The project's route showed work along Highway 22 as it approaches Glencoe from the west and becomes 13th Street, then continues south along Hennepin Avenue, then west along 10th Street before following Chandler Avenue south to Highway 212.
"That will include some (road) upgrades, some pedestrian walk updates as well as (Americans with Disabilities Act) crossings," Vacek said.
Vacek said plans haven't been finalized as far as how to direct traffic during these three projects. However, he anticipated a lane on Highway 212 may be closed during J-turn construction, and speed may be reduced. There may also be a detour from County Road 1.