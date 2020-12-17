Have you ever wanted to name a snowplow? Well now you can.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking creative, witty and fun names as part of an effort to name eight snowplows in its fleet, one snowplow for each of MnDOT district in the state.
Go online to dot.state.mn.us/nameasnowplow to submit your name suggestion. Submissions will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 22, and all Minnesotans are invited to participate.
In February, MnDOT plans to share some of the best name ideas and invite the public to vote on their favorites. The eight names that get the most votes will make their way onto the snowplow in each district.