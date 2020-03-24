MNsure is offering a 30-day special enrollment period for qualified individuals who are currently without insurance, in response to the potential growth of coronavirus cases, or COVID-19. This special enrollment period runs through April 21 and will allow uninsured individuals 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage through MNsure.org.
Individuals seeking coverage can visit MNsure.org to complete an application and enroll in coverage. You must select a plan by April 21 for coverage beginning April 1. Individuals who enroll after April 1 but before 11:59 p.m. on April 21 will have a retroactive coverage start date of April 1.
MNsure's online help tools at mnsure.org can be used to access frequently requested services. You can also call the MNsure Contact Center 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.