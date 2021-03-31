Molly Green, a Southwest Minnesota State University sophomore theater arts major from Silver Lake, is performing in "An American House" by Lisa Nanni-Messegee and Todd Messegee.
Throughout 10 scenes, the play spans 150 years of familial bonds, innovation and patriotism inside the walls of a single American home. Over time, families move in and out, but the house remains a symbol of perseverance as the country and its people change and evolve through tragedies and triumphs. The play’s authors wrote the scripts for a Hallmark TV movie.
"An American House" will close SMSU Theatre’s 53rd season with performances at 7:30 p.m. April 8-10 and 16-17, and 2 p.m. April 11 and 18 in the SMSU Fine Arts Theatre, with free parking available in lot B-1.
Tickets are $10 and available at SMSUtickets.com and at the door. In keeping with current public health guidelines, physically distanced seating is limited to approximately 75 per performance. All performances are free to SMSU students with a valid student ID.