Many residents may be aware two J-turns and a roundabout are on their way to the Glencoe area. What they may not have heard is that a highway pavement rehabilitation project is planned for the Hutchinson area.
Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 Planning Director Linsey Bruer discussed the plans during a visit to the McLeod County Board this past week. Among the projects discussed was a concrete pavement rehabilitation diamond grinding project on State Highway 7 and State Highway 22. The work is expected for 2027.
“We’re currently in the process of scoping this project,” she said. “This is the one that goes through Hutchinson to Silver Lake and then down a little bit on 22.”
The project is expected to improve ride quality by smoothing roads. Other MnDOT projects are expected sooner.
Next year, MnDOT plans to build a J-turn on U.S. Highway 212 at Chandler Avenue and County Road 1, east of Glencoe. While J-turn intersections look strange, MnDOT says studies show they reduce fatalities by 70% and crashes by 42%. They are also faster to build and less expensive than an intersection with a stop light or interchange.
For drivers on Highway 212, the J-turns won’t change anything. However, motorists approaching Highway 212 from the intersecting roads will no longer be able to make left turns against traffic. Instead, drivers will merge right onto Highway 212 and then use a turn lane to merge onto the other side of the road through the J-turn.
In 2022 and 2025, MnDOT has culvert replacements scheduled for State Highway 7, west of Hutchinson.
“The reason there is two years for those is we, upon scoping, noticed some of those culverts were not going to make it to 2025,” Bruer said. “So we’ll do those next year.”
Roundabouts are coming in 2023 and 2024. One is planned for State Highway 7 and County Road 1, north of Lester Prairie. The other is planned for the intersection of U.S. Highway 212 and Morningside Drive in Glencoe. An elliptical shape is planned to make the roundabouts easier for larger, heavier vehicles.
These, and other projects expected for District 8 — which extends from McLeod County to the southwest of the state — can be found online at dot.state.mn.us/d8/projects.html. The projects found there include details, maps and methods to submit comment.
McLeod County Board Chair Doug Krueger encouraged residents to reach out to MnDOT with concerns and questions.
“I think an example is out on Airport Road or County Road 1,” he said. “When we had some issues here a few years back, I think a lot of people called and it made DOT look at the road.”
In reviewing the picture for District 8 as a whole, Bruer said funding varies year to year for area projects. In 2022, funding is just shy of $40 million, while in 2028 it is expected to be around $69 million. This is due to districts receiving funding to address the most trafficked roads. Counties will be asked to provide feedback on MnDOT’s 20-year plan for the district, though that plan won’t include discretionary funds such as Corridors of Commerce dollars.
Of note on District 8’s survey of roads is State Highway 22, northwest and southeast of Hutchinson. It shows the road had four to 12 years of life remaining. Overall pavement quality is considered good in the region on both low- and high-traffic roads.
“Look to the end of our 10-year plan, and nearly 19% of our low-volume roadways are going to be in poor condition,” Bruer said, speaking of 2031. “You are getting comments about poor roadways now — things are not looking very good.”
The percentage of good bridges is expected to decline through 2031, while the percentage of fair bridges will increase. Poor quality bridges will rise as well, but are expected to remain below 10%. This may lead to load restrictions in some cases.
Krueger said he remembered when bridge conditions were once much worse.
“After the 35W bridge collapse, the Legislature invested in the Chapter 152 bridge program,” Bruer said, “and invested a significant amount of money in bridges throughout the state.”
She said a bridge bubble is anticipated across the state after 2030, and that a large portion of bridge funds are expected to be used by the bridge from Duluth to Superior.