We Minnesotans sure love a good blizzard, or at least telling people about them. I guess it’s for good reason though, seeing we’ve been through one or two. In fact, lifelong Minnesotans have seen so many blizzards that we like to rank recent storms with those of the past — “at least it’s not as bad as the Halloween Blizzard of ’91,” or “my grandpa used to tell me about Armistice Day,” and of course, “where were you stuck during the Super Bowl Blizzard?”
With March upon us, we North Country “lifers” know all too well that the worst snowstorm of the year could be right around the corner.
Those late season snowstorms are always the same. March arrives and gives us a glimmer of hope that spring is around the corner. The days grow longer, the temps get warmer, and the snowmelt reveals a little bit of grass here and there. Unfortunately, it’s just Old Man Winter’s idea of a bad joke, one that we fall for every time. No one knows this better than the people who lived through the St. Patrick’s Day Blizzard of 1965.
The winter of 1964-1965 began cold and somewhat dry. A lack of precipitation as well as colder than average temperatures caused frost to creep deep into the soil. The first real winter storm didn’t come until February of 1965, and it was followed by a string of warm days and a rainstorm that flooded ditches and other low areas.
As March rolled around, temperatures began dropping and another storm dropped a load of snow on much of the state. The worst, however, was yet to come.
Instead of wearing green and thinking of celebrating on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1965, people were seeing white and dreading the thought of going through yet another Minnesota blizzard.
It wasn’t your typical snowstorm. Often, storms roll through and affect only certain areas regions of the state. This one, however, fanged as far south as Marshall and as far north as Duluth. McLeod County, of course, was stuck in the middle. The snow accumulated about an inch per hour. In this region, it came down and collected a depth of around 15 inches — other portions of the state saw even more.
Complicating the storm was the wind. Open areas saw fierce gusts of wind that measured up to 60 mph. Unfortunately, the wind picked up not only the fresh snow, but that which fell on March 2. The results were drifts that measured up to 20 feet.
Like all storms, the St. Patrick’s Day Blizzard eventually came to an end. Snowplows cleared roads, store owners shoveled their storefronts out, and area farmers transported milk cans however they could.
The St. Patrick’s Day Blizzard ranks as one of the worst to ever hit the state. Unfortunately, the aftermath of the storm was to be felt in the weeks and months to come. Another March storm brought another round of snow not long after (this was the snowiest month on record since 1951). When April finally rolled around, temperatures began to warm, rain began to fall, and the snow began to melt.
The wet April weather, coupled with the snowmelt caused mass flooding all over the state, but especially in McLeod County where the Crow River and Buffalo Creek flow. In Hutchinson, the dam would burst and cause a moment of organized chaos that pulled the community together in an effort to combat the water. A similar situation occurred along Buffalo Creek.
There’s no denying that this winter’s snow depths are awfully deep. With March upon us, we can only hope that history won’t repeat itself and we’ll be saved the issue of having one more historic storm to talk about.
— Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.