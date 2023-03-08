1965 flooding dam broken

The first trickle of water skittered over the dam late in the afternoon of Wednesday, April 7, 1965. The reading on the gauge at the mill pond was 8.42 feet. By the following morning, the water level had risen to 9.4 feet and spring rains had deposited an additional 0.15 inches of water on top of the melting ice and snow. During the four days that followed, citizens pulled together to battle the forces of nature and salvage whatever they could in the path of the raging river. Clean-up efforts were underway when a 40-foot section of the dam broke loose Monday, April 19. The break caused flash flooding in the same areas that had just been flooded.

 Leader archives

We Minnesotans sure love a good blizzard, or at least telling people about them. I guess it’s for good reason though, seeing we’ve been through one or two. In fact, lifelong Minnesotans have seen so many blizzards that we like to rank recent storms with those of the past — “at least it’s not as bad as the Halloween Blizzard of ’91,” or “my grandpa used to tell me about Armistice Day,” and of course, “where were you stuck during the Super Bowl Blizzard?”

With March upon us, we North Country “lifers” know all too well that the worst snowstorm of the year could be right around the corner.

