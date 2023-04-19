It was 1992, a year best categorized as “modern” history. On a seemingly random day, an unidentified person strolled into the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office at the courthouse in Glencoe. The sheriff at the time was a man named Duane Kopesky, and he listened as this person shared a wealth of information about a case that had been closed 33 years prior.

The year was 1959, and in the sleepy town of Winsted, a young police officer named Leroy Moonen was readying himself for an evening patrol. Moonen was not alone as he prepared his gear. He was at home with his newlywed wife, Jeanette, 3-month-old baby, and five children from Jeanette’s first marriage. The peace of what appeared to be a quiet night was shattered, however, as Moonen’s revolver “went off” as he was handling it — the bullet striking Jeanette’s chest.

