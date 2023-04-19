It was 1992, a year best categorized as “modern” history. On a seemingly random day, an unidentified person strolled into the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office at the courthouse in Glencoe. The sheriff at the time was a man named Duane Kopesky, and he listened as this person shared a wealth of information about a case that had been closed 33 years prior.
The year was 1959, and in the sleepy town of Winsted, a young police officer named Leroy Moonen was readying himself for an evening patrol. Moonen was not alone as he prepared his gear. He was at home with his newlywed wife, Jeanette, 3-month-old baby, and five children from Jeanette’s first marriage. The peace of what appeared to be a quiet night was shattered, however, as Moonen’s revolver “went off” as he was handling it — the bullet striking Jeanette’s chest.
There wasn’t much that could be done. The bullet pierced Jeanette’s heart and killed her instantly. The following day, Wednesday, June 17, a coroner’s jury was called, and though the outcome was delayed due to the pending results of a ballistics test, it was believed that the death would be ruled accidental.
Jeanette was laid to rest three days later June 20. She was buried at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Winsted. Attached to her obituary was a card of thanks from Leroy and family:
We wish to thank our many relatives, friends, and neighbors for their comforting words and deeds of kindness during the death and burial of our beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister. Also the donation of food. We want to also thank Rev. Michaels and Rev. Vomhoff and Leander Sterner. Your kindness will not be forgotten. May God bless each and every one of you. Leroy Moonen and children, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Weibel and brothers and sisters.
Five days later, with the ballistics test concluded, the coroner’s jury presented their findings to the McLeod County Coroner. It was deemed that Jeanette’s death was an “Excusable Homicide.” No charges were filed, and the case was closed.
In 1992, after hearing new information, detectives of McLeod County, as well as agents from Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began researching the case from 1959.
It wasn’t easy, the case was 33 years old and several of the original people involved had since passed away. With the investigation coming to an end, it was decided to again interview Leroy Moonen. In a twist of events, Moonen came clean with a confession:
In 1959, I shot my wife, Jeanette, in a moment of anger when I was not thinking clearly. Because of something she said, I lost my cool and shot Jeanette. I did not plan to shoot her. It was impulsive. I wanted to hit her at the moment, but I had a gun in my hand and reacted by pointing it at her. I feel bad now and have suffered since the time I shot Jeanette. I know that I should not have shot her and I am deeply sorry.
Leroy Mooney was arrested on Dec. 12, 1994. He was put on trial where he pled guilty and was convicted of murder in the second degree. Mooney was sentenced to one year in jail with five years of probation. A seemingly open and shut case from 1959 was now concluded — as history is apt to reveal, sometimes there is just more to the story.
