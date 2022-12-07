Franklin Avenue in Glencoe

This undated postcard shows Franklin Street South in Glencoe.

 File photo

History certainly is a wonderful thing. The stories, the people, and the places all return to life for a brief moment when we take a little time to explore the past — especially when it took place right in our backyards. Here in McLeod County, we are lucky to have a well-documented past to learn from and to build on. With that in mind, it always amazes me how many things we can discover in the present to add to the illustrious story that is our history. A perfect example of this is the Glencoe Preservation Society where a group of history enthusiasts have been combing through collected history to better understand, better interpret, and add to the story of how Glencoe came to be. I can’t say, for sure, when their project will be finished, but I can offer a little insight into what the early years were like for McLeod County’s first community.

Glencoe was first laid out and settled in 1855, but the story of how it came to be stretches back even farther. The future site of the town was once a regular stopping place for a Dakota leader, John Other Day, and his band. They were apt to camp along the banks of Buffalo Creek. It was there, in Other Day’s camp, where Martin McLeod likely came across the site for the first time.

