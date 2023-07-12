The McLeod County History museum is home to thousands of historical artifacts, documents and photos. Many of these artifacts date back to the 19th century and are important remnants of the settlers who helped build the communities in McLeod County. The museum even houses several prehistoric pieces of history that are nearly impossible to date without sending to a lab.
Each year more than 1,000 visitors stroll the exhibits and soak up the past. Often, guests remark on certain items they found interesting. Some favorites are the Peruvian mummy, the saloon, the general store, and the ancient dugout canoe that happens to be the oldest ever recovered in the state of Minnesota. Of all the artifacts in the museum, however, there is one that brings people from all over the country to view — the Allis-Chalmers fuel cell tractor.
Those who are familiar with agriculture will instantly recognize the name Allis-Chalmers. Years ago, several area farmers employed brightly painted orange tractors with Allis-Chalmers painted on the side. Sadly, the company no longer exists, yet A-C enthusiasts still exist in droves – few are as passionate about antique farm equipment as they are. Find one and they will likely explain how A-C was ahead of its time.
Farming in the 20th century was a constantly evolving industry, and A-C strived to be up to date. Throughout the first half of the century, the company was one of the largest manufacturing companies in the world, and in addition to making farm machinery, they dabbled in steam engines, turbines, milling machinery and mining equipment, among other items. Yet, it was tractors for which they became famous. By 1950 the company employed 30,000 people and generated more annual income than IBM and was larger than 3M and Coca-Cola combined.
As big as the company was entering the 1950s, it was beginning to lag behind other manufacturers such as International Harvester, John Deere and Massey-Harris. Though A-C worked hard to keep pace with the others, it needed something that was “cutting edge” to set it ahead of the competition.
On Oct. 15, 1959, at a golf course owned by the company, engineers from the A-C Research Division rolled out a prototype fuel cell tractor. This machine was built on the D10/D12 tractor chassis, but it looked nothing like it. It was big, bulky in appearance, and heavy looking. Under the “hood,” instead of a gasoline or diesel engine was a complex system of fuel cells. The dash was packed tight with gauges, oxygen tanks were secured beneath the tractor, and a propane tank was located behind the driver seat – this was certainly a unique piece of farm machinery. Instead of running on gas or diesel, the propane, hydrogen and oxygen created a chemical reaction that powered a 20hp electric motor. The tractor was silent while it operated.
As innovative as the machine was, the cost to mass produce the tractor was far too great and it was never put on an assembly line. It did, however, open a new line of product as A-C began developing fuel cells for NASA.
Once the tests were conducted, the tractor was donated to the Smithsonian Institute. In the late 1990s, the Upper Midwest A-C Club and McLeod County Historical Society were able to bring the tractor to the McLeod County History Museum where it is still on display in 2023. Each year, during the Orange Spectacular, hundreds of guests from around the country walk through the doors just to view this marvel of 20th century engineering.
— Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.