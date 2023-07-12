The McLeod County History museum is home to thousands of historical artifacts, documents and photos. Many of these artifacts date back to the 19th century and are important remnants of the settlers who helped build the communities in McLeod County. The museum even houses several prehistoric pieces of history that are nearly impossible to date without sending to a lab.

Each year more than 1,000 visitors stroll the exhibits and soak up the past. Often, guests remark on certain items they found interesting. Some favorites are the Peruvian mummy, the saloon, the general store, and the ancient dugout canoe that happens to be the oldest ever recovered in the state of Minnesota. Of all the artifacts in the museum, however, there is one that brings people from all over the country to view — the Allis-Chalmers fuel cell tractor.

Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.

