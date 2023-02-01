Super Bowl Blizzard

Blizzards are nothing new to the hearty folks of McLeod County. During the Super Bowl Blizzard of 1975, downtown Hutchinson was filled with snow and dirt piled up during the raging winter storm. Pictured is Jim DuHamel outside Christy’s, where he was snowbound, talking to police officer Al Cheney. Snowmobiles, the only mode of vehicular transportation feasible, were parked along Main Street.

 Leader Archives

What a winter it’s been so far! Here in the north, we can have cold winters, mild winters, and even dry winters. So far, this year, we’ve had a snowy winter. As a matter of fact, I find it hard to believe that we’ve gone more than two weeks without a snowstorm. With that in mind, I thought it’d be a good time to investigate the history vault and re-live a period from 1917 when McLeod County was hit with three blizzards in 10 days, one of which was considered the worst storm over a 40-year period. So, without further ado, here’s a “winter-classic” for all you snow lovers out there.

Glencoe, Jan. 20, 1917

Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.