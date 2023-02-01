What a winter it’s been so far! Here in the north, we can have cold winters, mild winters, and even dry winters. So far, this year, we’ve had a snowy winter. As a matter of fact, I find it hard to believe that we’ve gone more than two weeks without a snowstorm. With that in mind, I thought it’d be a good time to investigate the history vault and re-live a period from 1917 when McLeod County was hit with three blizzards in 10 days, one of which was considered the worst storm over a 40-year period. So, without further ado, here’s a “winter-classic” for all you snow lovers out there.
Back in 1917, several McLeod County pioneers were still alive and well in the region and you’d be hard pressed to find one to say they’d seen worse snowstorms than the one that had just passed through. The winter, to that point, had been relatively mild. It all changed, however, when 16 inches of snow fell in a 21-hour period. Snow began falling at 9 p.m. Saturday night and did not cease until 6 p.m. the following day. As is common during a storm, the tail end of it was accompanied by a ferocious wind that turned the fresh snow into a massive blizzard.
It seemed that by Sunday morning all of Glencoe and most of McLeod County were officially snowed in. Drifts became so high that no plow could penetrate them, and no sleigh could ride through them. For all purposes, Glencoe, and much of the region, became a ghost town. Business was paralyzed, church services were canceled, theaters closed, and even a passenger train was stranded on the tracks — its “cargo” opting to travel into town and find lodging wherever they could. Even the post office was delayed as attempts to deliver mail were simply abandoned.
It would take days to finally dig out of the storm, and while doing so, the county was struck with another storm turned blizzard Jan. 25, though far less severe than the previous, and not as windy as the one to come.
McLeod County, Feb. 8, 1917
It was one heck of a storm, the finale in a trio of dreadful blizzards that stormed through the region and turned the entire county into a not-so-wonderous winter wonderland. It was the eastern portion of the county that got the worst of it. In Lester Prairie, the wind howled like a hungry wolf and whipped a blanket of fresh snow into a whiteout-style blizzard.
The drifts were horrendous. Claims of hard-packed snow drifts of up to 11 feet tall were reported, and railroad traffic came to an abrupt halt. The tracks were completely covered, and the snow blew so hard, and with such fury, that the plows could not keep up. As a result, freight shipments were postponed and all stock deliveries, as well as passenger arrivals, were delayed for days.
The first plow to push through the Great Northern Railroad tracks was from Mound and it took nearly three days to make it to Lester Prairie. It encountered an 11-foot drift near New Germany, and it took two engines behind a plow to break through. In Hutchinson, the Luce Line was having its own issues breaking through. The plows stopped progress just east of the city where 8 feet of snow was piled on the track. After sending the plow into the drift several times, the job was postponed until the following day. In Glencoe, the Milwaukee line was stalled for three days.
The trio of blizzards were some of the worst the county has ever seen, though they would not be the last. Though living in Minnesota certainly has its perks, no one can deny that our winters should come with a “warning on the box.” Hopefully we’ve seen the last of the severe weather for the winter of 2022-2023, yet as history shows, you never know what a Minnesota winter might bring.
— Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.