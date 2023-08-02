The year was 1913, and it was July – a month marked by heavy air and hot summer sun. George Thom, an elderly citizen from Hutchinson, boarded a train that was heading southeast to Pennsylvania. The trip wasn’t to visit family, nor was it for business, but rather, a jaunt across the country to rekindle the memory and revisit the ghosts from one of America’s most brutal periods.

Fifty years prior, under that same hot July sun, Union and Confederate soldiers fought a fierce battle at a place called Gettysburg. The battle dragged on for three days. On the first day, United States cavalry confronted Confederate infantry and engaged in heavy fighting along a ridge line north of the town of Gettysburg. On the second day, the Confederates wrapped around the ridge line and launched a heavy assault that was repulsed. On the third day, the Union repelled the famous “Pickett’s Charge,” which resulted in a Union victory – it is remembered as the day that the Union Army turned the tide of the war.

Tags