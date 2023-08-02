The year was 1913, and it was July – a month marked by heavy air and hot summer sun. George Thom, an elderly citizen from Hutchinson, boarded a train that was heading southeast to Pennsylvania. The trip wasn’t to visit family, nor was it for business, but rather, a jaunt across the country to rekindle the memory and revisit the ghosts from one of America’s most brutal periods.
Fifty years prior, under that same hot July sun, Union and Confederate soldiers fought a fierce battle at a place called Gettysburg. The battle dragged on for three days. On the first day, United States cavalry confronted Confederate infantry and engaged in heavy fighting along a ridge line north of the town of Gettysburg. On the second day, the Confederates wrapped around the ridge line and launched a heavy assault that was repulsed. On the third day, the Union repelled the famous “Pickett’s Charge,” which resulted in a Union victory – it is remembered as the day that the Union Army turned the tide of the war.
Thom was part of the First Minnesota, and in 1913 he was the only living survivor of that regiment from Hutchinson. The regiment was mustered into service on April 29, 1861, and saw heavy fighting throughout the war – Bull Run (Manassas), Ball’s Bluff, Seven Pines, Savage’s Station, Glendale, Malvern Hill, Second Bull Run (Manassas), Antietam, Fredericksburg, Briscoe Station, Mine Run and, of course, Gettysburg.
At Gettysburg, on the second day, the First Minnesota played a major role in the eventual Union victory as they held the line at Cemetery Ridge. Their efforts are widely considered to be what saved the battlefield from falling into the hands of the Confederates. On the third day, after suffering heavy losses at Cemetery Ridge, the remaining men of the First Minnesota were ordered to the line to hold off Pickett’s Charge – they again suffered heavily with 224 casualties from the 335 men who made up the regiment.
Thom arrived to an active atmosphere in Gettysburg, both in 1863 and in 1913. The latter, however, began far more jovial than the former. Upon arriving he met with 13 of his old comrades from Company B. Of those men, seven still bore scars from the battle. The men pitched tents, set up camp, played music, and played games as if they were still young men wearing blue. Ironically, it was the Confederate veterans that George and many other Union veterans enjoyed the most.
The former Confederates gave in to the spirit of the event even more than the ex-Union soldiers. Remaining members of the 1st Minnesota met on the old battlefield with the few remaining Confederates from Pickett’s Charge. Fifty years prior they blazed muskets at each other, but this time they shook hands and exchanged smiles.
At night, the old Confederates would march into the Union camp and harass them by singing the songs of “Johnny Reb” and giving the rebel yell as loud as their old voices could carry. To counter, the old Yankees would hobble across the field and toss back their own songs and melodies. At one point, the soldiers got together and hacked at an old maple tree that was rotten in the core – they extracted 20 bullets from the battle that they all took home as souvenirs.
This year, 2023, marks 160 years since the battle of Gettysburg was fought. The ramifications of that battle were great, and even though we scarcely feel its effects today, it’s still a hallmark moment that has cemented itself into our history.