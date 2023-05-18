Charles Guyott, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Wagner’s hired hand, was hiding in the kitchen. The Winsted couple, along with Guyott, had spent the previous night drinking and the effects of the night before had yet to wear off. A scuffle between Fred and his wife ensued the next day. Unlike a normal quarrel between a married couple, this one resulted in gunfire and Mrs. Wagner laying dead. At the sound of the bullets, Guyott ran for cover in the kitchen and was still hiding there when Fred stumbled in.

“Well, Charlie, I’ve shot the old woman, she’s deader than hell,” said Fred. Charles rose to his feet and bolted toward the dining area where he found Mrs. Wagner’s lifeless body. He turned, faced Fred, and demanded that he hand over the revolver. Fred surrendered the weapon without question.

— Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.

