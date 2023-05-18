Charles Guyott, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Wagner’s hired hand, was hiding in the kitchen. The Winsted couple, along with Guyott, had spent the previous night drinking and the effects of the night before had yet to wear off. A scuffle between Fred and his wife ensued the next day. Unlike a normal quarrel between a married couple, this one resulted in gunfire and Mrs. Wagner laying dead. At the sound of the bullets, Guyott ran for cover in the kitchen and was still hiding there when Fred stumbled in.
“Well, Charlie, I’ve shot the old woman, she’s deader than hell,” said Fred. Charles rose to his feet and bolted toward the dining area where he found Mrs. Wagner’s lifeless body. He turned, faced Fred, and demanded that he hand over the revolver. Fred surrendered the weapon without question.
With the murder weapon in hand, Charles ran for the pantry to hide it. He found a bin with some garbage in it and tossed the revolver inside. He then ran to a neighbor's home to report the crime. He was soon joined by a local game warden, Burt Hainlin, and the two men made their way back to the Wagners' farm.
Fred Wagner was passed out on the floor when Hainlin and Guyott returned. He was in a very drunken state and had to be roused in order to give even a semblance of a report. Hainlin spoke with Fred first. He gave a full confession, never once claiming self-defense or having any other excuse for killing his wife. Hainlin stayed at the scene, waiting for the McLeod County Sheriff to arrive. Fred Wagner was eventually brought to the jail in Winsted.
Though Wagner made a full confession, an investigation revealed that he had purchased the five-shot revolver and ammunition just days prior in Howard Lake. At the scene of the crime, it appeared that there were five bullet holes in the floor. This meant that Fred had to reload his weapon before firing at his wife. When the revolver was examined, it was empty except for one spent cartridge still in the chamber.
Mrs. Wagner was well known in her hometown of St. Boniffacius. There, upon hearing the news, a mob formed and made their way to Winsted with the intent of kidnapping and killing Fred Wagner. With the threat of a lynch mob, Wagner was removed from the Winsted city jail and hidden in a nearby hotel in that same city. McLeod County Sheriff Frank Klaus, leaked a fake rumor that he had taken Wagner to the county jail in Glencoe. The misinformation was taken to be truth and the mob left Winsted — the ruse was successful.
Fred Wagner was eventually put on trial, and although it seemed as the murder was not premeditated, some began to question the fact after Charles Lundstrom, owner of the Howard Lake Saloon where the Wagners had been drinking that night, gave testimony that suggested Fred Wagner had murder on his mind. Lundstrom, along with the bartender, claimed that Wagner revealed the revolver that night and claimed he was going to kill someone with it. In addition, some of Mrs. Wagner’s family had revealed that Fred had been abusive to his wife for years.
When Wagner took the stand, he recalled the story and did not leave out any details. In his defense, he claimed to be an upstanding, law-abiding citizen that was too drunk to understand what he was doing on that fateful day.
A jury convicted Fred Wagner of second degree murder and sentenced him to life in prison. He was paroled after nine years. Once out of prison, he moved to Lester Prairie and remained there. One has to wonder if he gave up drinking.
