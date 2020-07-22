The gallery at the McLeod County Historical Museum is about what you’d expect when you think of a museum. It’s still and quiet, so much that you can almost hear your thoughts out loud as you wander the corridors. There’s also a smell of old leather, aged wood and the sweet, musky aroma of old parchment — best described as the scent of history.
The floors and the walls are dark. Overhead, a large system of track lighting softly glows on the artifacts below, giving the entire atmosphere a tranquil feel. I often walk the corridors while looking for something to write about. Sometimes the best ideas come from taking in the sights, smells and sheer sounds of silence as my footsteps echo across the place where time stands still.
There’s one item in the gallery that I’ve passed several times, often standing right in front of it while searching for a topic. It’s a bell, and during my time at the museum I’ve seen it as only that. At a glance, there’s little special about it. It’s old, large and made of cast steel. A century-old patina coats the metal, and the bell shows signs of repair from damage long ago. A plaque rests on the wall above the bell to offer the story behind it. I’m not too proud to admit that though I’d walked past it several times while trying to find a story, I never took the time to read what was on the plaque. It was “just a bell” after all.
In a conversation that was completely unrelated to the history behind the bell, a longtime and knowledgeable volunteer revealed to me that we have a bell that has a unique history behind it. I quickly rushed to the location of the bell, wondering how in the world I could have ever missed an artifact in our own gallery with such significance to local and state history. The more I researched, the more I realized that it was no ordinary bell.
The bell is a Naylor Vickers, manufactured by Naylor, Vickers, and Company in 1860. The company was based in England, and from 1828 to 1921 it manufactured weapons, ornaments and other items from ore. One item the company became famous for was bells. In the mid-19th century, Naylor Vickers began manufacturing large bells used for churches, shipyards and schools. The bells were popular, and each one was cast with a number and year it was manufactured.
In 1860, a Naylor Vickers bell made its way to Hutchinson. It was forged with the number 1865 on it and dated for the year 1860. The bell was hoisted to the top of Pendergast Academy, the large school built north of where today state highways 22 and 7 intersect. For two years, the Pendergast Academy was a visual pillar in Hutchinson, and the bell rang sharply through the air as a symbol of progress in a simple frontier settlement. On Sept, 4, 1862, however, the large Naylor Vickers bell would toll for the final time.
August 1862 was cataclysmal in Minnesota. Angered at their treatment from the federal government and unscrupulous trade merchants, large factions of Dakota/Sioux began attacking white settlers in Minnesota. On Sept. 4, an army led by Little Crow rode to Hutchinson and attacked the town. The settlers found safety in a stockade erected in the weeks prior to the battle, yet were forced to watch their town be destroyed.
One of the buildings targeted on that day was the Pendergast Academy. As the school was set to fire, the attackers began ringing the bell loudly. It rang while the town was set ablaze, continued to ring while the school was set on fire and did not stop until the flames caused it to come crashing down a top a burning pile of rubble.
When the attack was over and the people came out of the stockade, they looked around at their destroyed town. Little could be saved, yet someone had the foresight to collect the bell from the ruins of the Pendergast Academy. Part of the bell had broken away in the crash, and it was eventually repaired. A plaque was later made to commemorate the bell, the academy and the events that surrounded it.
It’s not entirely known what became of the bell in the immediate aftermath, who had it and who restored it. At some point in time, prior to the organization’s precise record keeping, it made its way to the McLeod County Historical Society and into the quiet gallery where it rests today.
In this day and age of questioning statues and monuments erected long ago, finding the bell and realizing the history behind it has been an important lesson. I learned that before disregarding a piece of history as “just something old,” it’s important to learn the story behind it. You just never know when there’s more to a story.