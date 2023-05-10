Finally, finally, finally. It appears spring weather has arrived, albeit fashionably late. It’s May, the grass is greening up, the robins are flying, the ice is gone, and we are finally treated to a forecast that does not come with a disclaimer of “below average.” It’s only a matter of time before the boats hit the lake, the leaves start to grow, and the flowers bloom. Of all the great aspects that warm weather has to offer, however, one of my personal favorites is the sport of America’s pastime — baseball.
For those from McLeod County, the game of baseball is no stranger. The area has been blessed with several notable townball teams that have come away with state championship wins. In addition, the State Amateur Tournament has been conducted inside of the county more than once. As for the history of the sport, however, it goes far beyond the confines of the county lines and has ingrained itself into the very fiber of American history.
The classic version of baseball history states that the game was created in 1838 by Abner Doubleday, a career United States Army officer who served as a Union general during the Civil War. Aside from having an appropriate last name for the sport, however, the truth is that Doubleday had nothing to do with the origins of the game. In fact, it’s likely that he never witnessed a full nine innings. So, if Doubleday was not the godfather of modern baseball, then how did it become America’s pastime? The answer, like most things, can be found after digging through a little history.
As with most sports, the origins of baseball can be found in folk-style games that were played in Europe centuries ago. In most cases, these games involved a ball that was thrown toward a target while a defender attempted to hit, or “bat” the ball away before it could reach its destination. Games such as these had no universal rules and, instead, varied from region to region. One such game, “stoolball” dates to 1330. In this game, a thrower hurls a ball toward a stool while a defender tries to keep the ball from hitting its target. Successfully defending the stool counted for one point for the defending team, while hitting the stool counted a point for the attacking team. When the English came to America, they brought stoolball with them as was documented in a diary from 1621. Another game like baseball was the game “base.” Unlike stoolball, base was not played with a bat and ball. Rather, it was a “tag” sort of game where players ran bases and were saved from being tagged “out” once they reached the base.
More well-known versions of historic “bat-and-ball” games are “cricket,” and “rounders” — the latter involving four bases and scoring a point after hitting the ball and running around all four bases before being tagged out.
The first mentions of “baseball” began to appear in England around 1700 and a set of rules was even developed for the sport. A batter swung a bat, one handed, at a pitched ball and attempted to run the bases before being tagged out. In this English version of the game, one out retires the side. In most cases, “baseball” in England was considered to be a slightly different form of the classic game of “rounders.”
It wasn’t until 1845 that a form of the sport, as we know it today, was developed in the United States. A New York baseball club called the New York Knickerbockers created, and played under a set of rules similar to what we know as modern baseball. These rules included foul balls, outs, six-out innings, and that all decisions made by an umpire are final and cannot be appealed (no matter how much sand you kick on his shoes). In the years to follow, the Knickerbocker rulebook allowed for force outs, a set pitching distance, and 90 feet between bases.
Knickerbocker-style baseball took off in the east. By 1858 there were several clubs playing under the same rules. A game in July of that year saw the first sale of a ticket — 4,000 spectators spent 10 cents to watch New York defeat Brooklyn by a score of 22-18.
In the years to follow, baseball continued to gain popularity, especially during the Civil War when soldiers from both sides occupied their time by playing the sport. Though the rules were slightly different than they are today, the game of baseball had cemented itself into American culture and continues to be one of the most popular pastimes today.
