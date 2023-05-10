Salt print of the 1848–1850 New York Knickerbockers, taken December 1862

The New York Knickerbockers were one of the first organized baseball teams, which played under a set of rules similar to the game today. Founded as the “Knickerbocker Base Ball Club” by Alexander Cartwright in 1845, the team remained active until the early 1870s. Pictured is the 1848-1850 New York Knickerbockers, taken December 1862.

 Wikipedia

Finally, finally, finally. It appears spring weather has arrived, albeit fashionably late. It’s May, the grass is greening up, the robins are flying, the ice is gone, and we are finally treated to a forecast that does not come with a disclaimer of “below average.” It’s only a matter of time before the boats hit the lake, the leaves start to grow, and the flowers bloom. Of all the great aspects that warm weather has to offer, however, one of my personal favorites is the sport of America’s pastime — baseball.

For those from McLeod County, the game of baseball is no stranger. The area has been blessed with several notable townball teams that have come away with state championship wins. In addition, the State Amateur Tournament has been conducted inside of the county more than once. As for the history of the sport, however, it goes far beyond the confines of the county lines and has ingrained itself into the very fiber of American history.

Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.