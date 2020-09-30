It’s the last day of September, and it’s probably safe to say that fall has fallen among us. The mornings are cool, the trees are ablaze with color, and cackling geese are soon to flock up for the flight south. It’s as if we’re living in a Les Kouba original.
Though it’s the end of summer, fall marks the beginning of several things. In just a few short weeks we’ll be seeing pumpkins on doorsteps, frost on the grass, and farmers in the fields. This time of year is especially meaningful to outdoor enthusiasts. The colorful leaves and cool weather are sure signs that hunting season is here. With that in mind, I thought this week would be a good opportunity to infuse a little history into one of my favorite pastimes, hunting ducks.
Those who hunt ducks, and perhaps even those who do not, know that hunters typically lay out a spread of artificial decoys, or “stools,” to attract live ducks to the water. There’s certainly no shortage of decoys on the market, and through history they have changed immensely. Decoys made of wood, cork, rubber or plastic have been used for decades, and many hunters have found success with them. The most effective decoys in history were not imposters, however, but live ducks raised by hunters.
By the mid-1800s, the use of live decoys to hunt ducks became widespread. Hunters often raised a small flock of mallards that could be taken along on the hunts. The best live decoys were the most vocal, and since hen mallards are typically the loudest, hunters would mate their most vocal hens, nicknamed “Suzies,” with their best drakes. The result was a small flock of “talkative” ducks.
As autumn approached, hunters would take stock of their flock and choose the loudest. Typically, a dozen hens were taken from the flock and set in separate pens to be used on hunts. Often, the birds’ wing feathers were clipped so the ducks couldn’t fly, and they were tethered to light anchors in a way that would not hurt the birds.
The main purpose of the live decoy was not to swim among the wooden decoys, but to call to ducks passing overhead. When large flocks came in sight, the Suzies would plead with them to land, fooling the wild birds into shotgun range of waiting hunters. In addition, the live decoys were placed in the water so they would not be able to see one another, thus making them call to one another as well as ducks flying overhead.
In an era where daily bag limits ranged from 50-100, using live decoys could be extremely effective. Though measured by today’s standards as unethical, it was a tactic that was part of the hunting tradition and well accepted at the time. Many hunters raised live callers not only for themselves, but to sell to other hunters. The most efficient callers could go for as much as $200 a piece.
The use of live decoys was regulated out of existence in the 1930s. A prolonged period of severe drought decimated the nation’s duck population, causing officials to “outlaw” the use of live decoys. When the rains finally came back, and the duck population rebuilt itself, laws against using live decoys were never stricken from the books. To to this day, using a live caller remains illegal.