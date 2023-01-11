Jesse James

Jesse James was born Sept. 5, 1847, near Kearney, Missouri. He served in the Confederate army and later was the leader of the James-Younger Gang. He was shot and killed April 3, 1882, by Robert Ford, a member of the gang who hoped to collect the reward on Jesse James’ head and a promised amnesty for his previous crimes.

 Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division, Washington, D.C.

The Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, had fallen into Union hands on April 2, 1865. Robert E. Lee and the Army of Northern Virginia were forced to flee, but soon found themselves cut off from retreat. Union infantry and cavalry pursued Lee to a little community called Appomattox Courthouse. Outnumbered, Gen. Lee and the Army of Northern Virginia were forced to surrender. For all purposes, the Civil War had ended.

Confederate units scattered across the south began turning in their arms as news reached them of Lee’s surrender. Most were ragged and tired. Many units lacked food and ammunition. A great many were barefoot; shoes either rotting off or being consumed in place of food. Dejected from the loss of the rebellion, most had grown tired of war and willingly surrendered.

