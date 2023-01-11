The Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, had fallen into Union hands on April 2, 1865. Robert E. Lee and the Army of Northern Virginia were forced to flee, but soon found themselves cut off from retreat. Union infantry and cavalry pursued Lee to a little community called Appomattox Courthouse. Outnumbered, Gen. Lee and the Army of Northern Virginia were forced to surrender. For all purposes, the Civil War had ended.
Confederate units scattered across the south began turning in their arms as news reached them of Lee’s surrender. Most were ragged and tired. Many units lacked food and ammunition. A great many were barefoot; shoes either rotting off or being consumed in place of food. Dejected from the loss of the rebellion, most had grown tired of war and willingly surrendered.
A Union victory meant northern troops could return home and resume life. Confederates, however, faced a new dilemma; many no longer had homes to return to. For these crestfallen few, the outlook was bleak.
Some ex-Confederates turned to the only life they had known the previous four years. They organized small bands and began conducting Confederate-style raids on banks, railroads, and stagecoaches that operated under Union control. In many ways, the vision of the Old West outlaw was born from the Civil War. Some historians will argue that it was this way for two brothers, Frank and Jesse James.
For 10 years the brothers raided and pillaged across the south and midwest. During this time they banded together with Bob, Cole, John and Jim Younger. The group became widely known as the James-Younger Gang. Targeting banks and railroads owned by northern carpetbaggers, the gang was viewed by many as a symbol of southern defiance. In a Kansas City Times editorial titled “The Chivalry of Crime,” a letter written by Jesse James stated: “President Grant can steal millions and it’s alright. They rob the poor and give to the rich; we rob the rich and give to the poor.”
By the mid-1870s the James-Younger gang were finding few sympathetic to their cause. Jesse James, once viewed as Robin Hood in spurs, was now thought of as a common outlaw. With the law on their tail the gang set their sights farther north.
In August of 1876 the James-Younger gang headed to Minnesota. They rode north to Minneapolis by train and split into two groups. They bought horses, supplies, and headed toward a Minnesota community called Northfield. It was in Northfield that an ex-Union officer, Adalbert Ames, lived. Ames was appointed by Congress as the provisional governor of Mississippi in 1868 and was an ardent civil rights activist who fought hard for the rights of freedmen during the reconstruction era. He later moved to Northfield and was heavily invested in the bank. To the James-Younger Gang, Ames was little more than a northern carpetbagger who capitalized on the south’s situation. By rights, they felt his money belonged to them.
On Sept. 7, 1876, the gang drew up a Confederate-style raid on the First State Bank of Northfield. Three men would stand watch outside the bank, two men would go inside and rob it, and a group led by Jesse James would wait on the edge of town to supply reinforcements at the signal of a gunshot. It was a tactic they had successfully employed numerous times before. This time, however, things were different.
The people in Minnesota were not like southerners. In the south the James-Younger gang was seen as heroes, but northerners saw them as outlaws. In the war-weary south, people would go into hiding at the sound of gunfire. In the north, people went out to investigate. In the south people were dejected from the war and the reconstruction that followed, in the north the people were proud and willing to defend the community they worked so hard to build. In addition, it was opening day of hunting season in Minnesota and almost every male in Northfield was armed with a rifle or shotgun.
The robbery was intended to take place in a matter of minutes, yet the bank tellers refused to open the safe. The delay caused townspeople to take notice of the men standing guard outside. One of the guards fired warning shots into the air to scare the onlookers away, but instead of running, the townspeople grabbed weapons and began shooting back.
Jesse James and his group heard the shots and began converging on the town. They ran into a wall of fire. In the end, two members of the gang lay dead while every member fleeing had sustained at least one wound.
Word spread fast that the James Gang was in Minnesota and in a matter of a day there were posses, many comprised of ex-Union soldiers, out hunting down the James-Younger Gang. As the gang fled, they burned 14 mills in Rice County. Shortly after the failed robbery, Frank and Jesse James left the gang and returned to Missouri. The Youngers were cornered in a slough near La Salle, Minnesota, where they surrendered and pled guilty to murder. The raid in Northfield spelled the end of the James-Younger gang. Though their army surrendered years before, it was in Minnesota, in 1876 that the group of ex-Confederates would fight their last battle.
