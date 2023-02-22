I’ve been a historian for several years. For six years, I studied the past in college. For nearly a decade, I’ve been employed in the history field. Through all that time, one takeaway that is certainly prevalent, is that history is filled with myths, legends and flat-out falsehoods. This week, I thought it’d be fun to look at some of history’s popular myths. Some are, of course, rooted with factual evidence, however, as is common, there is always a little more to the story.
There’s a common misconception that people, prior to 1492, were convinced the world was flat. As history proves, however, this was not the case. Over 2,000 years ago, a Greek mathematician named Eratosthenes heard that there was no shadows cast at noon in the city of Syene during the summer solstice. He wondered if it was the same everywhere and did an experiment. He went to Alexandria and put a stick in the mud at noon on the 21st of June and noted that a slight shadow was cast at a 7-degree angle, thus proving that the earth was shaped like a sphere. That wasn’t enough for Eratosthenes, however, as he then calculated the earth’s circumference and came up with a figure of approximately 40,000 km.
SO MUCH FOR REACHING ASIA
Sometime in the 1480s, Christopher Columbus and his brother, Bartholomew, began proposing a plan to reach Asia by sailing west. In calculating the duration of the journey, Columbus was more than likely aware of Eratosthenes’s calculations, however, to build hype for his journey, as well as opting for a more optimistic circumference measurement, Columbus charted the journey using a much older calculated circumference that was shorter by 25%.
There are some who are taught that Columbus made the journey, in part, to prove that the world was indeed round, however, proof of a spherical world — which was not demonstrated as Columbus never reached Asia — was merely to be a by-product of the journey.
When Columbus began his voyage west, his initial purpose was to prove that it was a shorter trip to Asia by sailing around the globe than it was to sail around Africa. After 61 days at sea, Columbus and his crew made land believing they had arrived in Asia. As a matter of fact, Columbus went to his grave never knowing he landed on a continent unknown to most, if not all, of Europe.
It’s easy to point to Columbus as “the one” who discovered America, and for all purposes, he did, he just wasn’t the first to do so. About a year prior to Columbus, an Italian explorer named Amerigo Vespucci encountered land in South America. Some years before that, the Chinese are said to have spotted land by sailing east. Centuries before that, the Vikings met with land in North America. Factually speaking, there have been nine occasions of explorers spotting, or bumping into one of the American continents prior to Columbus, and that doesn’t even take into account that the continents were already inhabited. No matter who discovered America, our history would not be complete without those who either bumped into it, lived here, or thought they discovered something else.
Now, let me start by saying that George Washington and I have one thing in common — neither of us can tell a lie. In fact, I’m so virtuous and trusting that if we are close, I am willing to believe everything you say (that goes for one person anyway). Perhaps this is because I was always taught about George Washington’s honesty. The story goes that at the age of 6, George Washington cut down one of his father’s cherry trees. When pressed about it, Washington exclaimed “I cannot tell a lie for I am virtuous,” then he confessed to chopping down the tree. Unfortunately, this event never happened as it was only first publicized long after Washington’s death
Well, there you have it, a brief look into just a few myths that history has debunked. I’m certain that centuries into the future, there will be crazy myths about our time on earth that future historians will prove to be false. With that said, sometimes in our past to prove a myth is a lie, we forget that is was rooted in some fact, and that it maybe more accurate than we give credit for — on this you can certainly trust me, for I am virtuous and cannot tell a lie.
—
