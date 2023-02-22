Christopher Columbus

Portrait of a man, probably Christopher Columbus painted by Sebastiano del Piombo, 1519, oil on canvas.

 Metropolitan Museum of Art

I’ve been a historian for several years. For six years, I studied the past in college. For nearly a decade, I’ve been employed in the history field. Through all that time, one takeaway that is certainly prevalent, is that history is filled with myths, legends and flat-out falsehoods. This week, I thought it’d be fun to look at some of history’s popular myths. Some are, of course, rooted with factual evidence, however, as is common, there is always a little more to the story.

IS THE EARTH FLAT?

