Wolf

According to legend, and backed up by newspaper stories at the time, there was a period during the winter of 1917 when a new foe entered the battlefield — an army of wolves.

 Chris Ensminger/unsplash.com

The Eastern Front, February, 1917

The First World War had been raging for nearly three years. The battles were horrific. A combination of modern weaponry and antiquated tactics turned the fighting into a veritable bloodbath. In an attempt to take as few casualties as possible, leaders ordered their armies to “dig-in”, and the Great War’s era of trench warfare began.

Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.