July 2-4, 1856: It was to be an Independence Day to remember.
Settlers of the region’s newest community, Hutchinson, were making plans to go to Glencoe on the Fourth of July. There was to be a celebration with none other than Martin McLeod as the guest of honor. His tall, high-featured and modest demeanor were ones to capture most anyone’s attention. With more than 30 years of experience on the frontier, living with the Native Americans, hunting bears and buffalo, trapping beaver and tracking deer over the prairie, McLeod was sure to draw a crowd.
The days leading to the celebration were full of anticipation. Those in the Hutchinson settlement had been there for less than a year, but it was eventful to say the least. After the initial excitement of creating a settlement back in November, the settlers were greeted with an old-fashioned Minnesota winter. It was one that showed the realities of the frontier when they witnessed the results of the Sioux/Ojibwa rivalry first hand — an Ojibwa man, scalped and burned at the stake. In addition, they learned fast of the severe weather in the north when two men were caught in a blizzard, and one froze to death near present day Litchfield.
When July 2 rolled around, the residents of Hutchinson were again treated to the realities of the frontier. Near Hutchinson’s crude hotel gathered a group of men and a dozen Dakota/Sioux men. The Dakota were frequent visitors to white settlements across the countryside. They came to hunt, trade and, believe it or not, to visit. For whatever reason they were in Hutchinson that day, and the little gathering was broken up by news of Native Americans traveling toward Hutchinson on the road to Glencoe.
Lewis Harrington grabbed his spy glass and set upon a vantage point to get a better look at the travelers. The Dakota men and Hutchinson men took turns looking through the telescope and it was discerned that the travelers were none other than the Dakota’s rivals, the Ojibwa.
The Sioux men huddled together to decide what to do. Seemingly without any signal to the Hutchinson men, the Native Americans disappeared into the woods. Harrington and others continued to watch the Ojibwa and noticed that they had left the road and headed into the woods.
Toward evening, the 12 Dakota men came back to Hutchinson, this time brandishing fresh scalps as well as “plunder” that was taken from the Ojibwa, of which the latter had obtained from raiding a homestead. The Dakota were wary of being caught with the goods, fearing they would be harassed for possessing stolen goods. To remedy the situation, one of the Hutchinson men penned a note explaining the situation should questions arise.
Independence Day came with much excitement. The Hutchinson folks had a great tale to tell their Glencoe neighbors, and everyone was excited to see Martin McLeod. The guest of honor was nowhere to be seen, however, and word reached the crowd that he was to be late.
McLeod journeyed to Glencoe through the Big Woods, and on his trip ran into some old companions of his at Norwood Young America. Here, he was persuaded to take his time, and rather than rush, to sit and “celebrate” with his old friends. This he did, and because of it, McLeod was late to Glencoe.
The crowd in Glencoe waited, and as evening drew near, there was no Martin McLeod in sight. Finally, over the hill came McLeod riding atop a pony. After a short rest, McLeod proceeded to entertain the crowd for an hour with tales of adventure on the frontier.
As darkness fell, and McLeod retired for the evening, the celebration came to an end. The folks in Glencoe turned in for the night, and those who traveled from Hutchinson headed home. In the years to follow, Fourth of July celebrations would come and go, but none would ever match the true “frontier” excitement of the first Fourth of July.