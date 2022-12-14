Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a series of columns about Martin McLeod’s early trek across Minnesota.
Minnesota’s frontier was an unforgiving place, of that there is no doubt. The low marshlands, the impenetrable woods, and the wide-open prairie that sprawled across the state made a formidable foe for any person to traverse or live in. Be that as it may, people still immigrated to the land in hopes of building a life in the North Country wilderness.
The first big push of immigrants to the region came in the late 1850s, and there is no doubt that they had it rough. As unforgiving as the land was, however, those coming during the initial surge of immigration were entering a landscape that had already been somewhat “tamed” by the native population as well as the fur merchants from Minnesota’s territorial era. Some historians refer to 1850s-1860s Minnesota as an “urban wilderness” — a different landscape than what it was in the decades to precede it.
When Martin McLeod came to Minnesota in 1837, he was entering a world far different than the one he left in 1860 upon his death. In 1837, Minnesota was part of the Missouri and Wisconsin territories. The United States had a limited presence in the region, and the majority demographic was native. When McLeod ventured to the area, he was most definitely entering an entirely different world. The journey brought him from the Red River Colony to St. Peter. Upon his death in 1860, his memoirs were collected and revealed just how harsh the land was.
Wednesday, March 1: Left encampment at sunrise; found it exceedingly cold sleeping out after having been in the house for two months. Came 40 miles today. Arrived at a shanty where we found 14 persons, men, women and children, without food, They had been living for seven days with an occasional hare and pheasant.
Friday, March 3: Had a cold and stormy night; unable to leave camp before nine o’clock; wind ahead until 12:00 o’clock, When it changed to the north and brought with it a snowstorm which caught us on the prairie many miles from shelter.
March 7: Last night excessively cold; today unable to leave camp; so stormy that it is impossible to see the distance of 10 yards on the plain, and the distance to the next wood or place of encampment is more than thirty miles, which would endanger our lives should we attempt to cross the plain in the storm.
March 13. Passed a more comfortable night than we expected; morning miserable, having to creep out of our buffalo skins, and take to the plains to warm ourselves; no fire, no water, no breakfast. I took a small piece of frozen pemmican and a handful of snow, at the same time walking as fast we can for warmth. Soon after we started, a violent snowstorm came on. Our guide said we were lost and all would perish.
Friday, March 17: A snowstorm came up that no pen can describe. I tried to make a fire. My matches were all wet; my hands were too cold to strike a spark with the flint and steel; what could be done? I must not perish, I said to myself. I then thought of my companions, Alas, poor fellows, there could be no hope for them, as I had all the blankets, buffalo robes, provisions and so on, the dogs having followed me in the storm. Having dug a hole in the snowbank, I made a sort of a shelter with my cloak and a blanket, and rolled myself in a blanket with a large buffalo robe. I was then completely wet through, for a shower of sleet had accompanied the storm. I was then so cold that I feared much that I would perish during the night, The night came; the storm continued unabated; my situation was truly miserable; companions and guide in all probability perished; myself in great danger of freezing also; and in a strange country some hundred miles from any trading post or settlement.
Saturday, March 18. Never was light more welcome to a mortal. At dawn I crept from my hole, and soon after heard cries. Fired two shots; soon after guide came up; he had escaped death by making a fire, and being a native, and a half-blood, his knowledge of the country and its dangers saved him. Mr. Pars was found with both his legs and feet frozen.
McLeod would eventually reach his destination, but the hardships of the journey were far from over. Hard decisions would have to be made in the days to come, and a life would hang in the balance.
— Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center