Portrait of Martin McLeod

Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a series of columns about Martin McLeod’s early trek across Minnesota.

Minnesota’s frontier was an unforgiving place, of that there is no doubt. The low marshlands, the impenetrable woods, and the wide-open prairie that sprawled across the state made a formidable foe for any person to traverse or live in. Be that as it may, people still immigrated to the land in hopes of building a life in the North Country wilderness.

Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.