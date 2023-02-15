It was several years ago during a cold winter’s night. My cousin and I were on snowmobiles near Forest Lake. It was an evening ride, my favorite kind — there’s just something special about speeding down a trail with only a headlight to guide your way. Visibility was becoming even more limited than normal that evening. Snow had begun falling and was increasing in density. Soon it was accompanied by a freezing cold wind that was turning a light, yet enjoyable, snowfall into an all-out blizzard. By the time we decided it was time to head for the safety of home, the situation was becoming dangerous. The wind and snow had filled the tracks we’d made just minutes prior and forced us to watch for and follow the trail signs — a task that became impossible when the trail took us over an open field. We knew the trail led from the field into the woods, so our only option was to begin driving in circles until we came to the wood line where we could follow it and find the trail’s entrance. Luck was with us, and we eventually stumbled onto our trail, yet the danger wasn’t over as we still had 20-plus miles until we reached the safety of home.
It was just another night of snowmobiling in Minnesota.
We in the North country are certainly not the types to shy away from a little outdoor fun in winter. We fish, we ski, we snowshoe, and we snowmobile — not always thinking of the latter in terms of history, yet it’s been around so long that it’s engrained itself into our very culture.
The history of snowmobiling goes back more than a century, back to the invention of the internal combustion engine.
For centuries, surviving in a snowy climate meant finding a way to stay mobile, and people invented many devices that helped to do so. One such tool was the sled, or toboggan, that allowed people to carry cargo, or people, a great distance over the snow. With that in mind, it became inevitable that humans developed a way to motorize the sled or toboggan.
Some of the first “snow-machines” came in conversion kits. Ford’s Model T could be altered to allow operators a way to mount skis in the front and a track in the rear. In the 1920s, Joe Bombardier created a snow machine, which consisted of an engine-driven propeller on the rear of a sleigh chassis. In the 1930s, he invented the B7, a snow machine that resembled a “bus” that was capable of transporting up to seven passengers.
What we know as the “modern” snowmobile, however, was made possible by a man named Carl Eliason, a Wisconsin man known for being ahead of his time. As a youth, Eliason found himself with a handicap that kept him from enjoying the winter the way his friends could. His answer was to build a snow machine that would allow him to travel across the same trails his friends did when they went to check traplines or hunt in the woods. Eliason came up with the Motor Toboggan, a vehicle with a rear track and two-cylinder engine mounted on a long sled.
Soon after seeing Eliason’s toboggan in action, others were asking him to build one for them. From the 1920s to the 1940s, Eliason built handcrafted Motor Toboggans.
Other makers began to catch on to Eliason’s innovation and the birth of the modern snowmobile began. Today, “sleds” have come a long way from their century-old counterparts. One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is the sheer thrill you get when winding down a trail on top of a motorized sled — something nearly every Minnesotan has experienced at one point in time.
