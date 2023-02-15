Super Bowl Blizzard Jan. 12, 1975

This is what downtown Hutchinson looked like during the "Super Bowl Blizzard," Jan. 12, 1975. The best mode of transportation was the snowmobile pictured here pulling a sled at the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue.

 Photo courtesy of the McLeod County Historical Society

It was several years ago during a cold winter’s night. My cousin and I were on snowmobiles near Forest Lake. It was an evening ride, my favorite kind — there’s just something special about speeding down a trail with only a headlight to guide your way. Visibility was becoming even more limited than normal that evening. Snow had begun falling and was increasing in density. Soon it was accompanied by a freezing cold wind that was turning a light, yet enjoyable, snowfall into an all-out blizzard. By the time we decided it was time to head for the safety of home, the situation was becoming dangerous. The wind and snow had filled the tracks we’d made just minutes prior and forced us to watch for and follow the trail signs — a task that became impossible when the trail took us over an open field. We knew the trail led from the field into the woods, so our only option was to begin driving in circles until we came to the wood line where we could follow it and find the trail’s entrance. Luck was with us, and we eventually stumbled onto our trail, yet the danger wasn’t over as we still had 20-plus miles until we reached the safety of home.

It was just another night of snowmobiling in Minnesota.

Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center