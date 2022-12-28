isaac Cummings tombstone at Glencoe

The tombstone for Isaac Cummings, an early settler of McLeod County, can be seen in the Glencoe City Cemetery.

History is filled with great people who have done great things. Locally, we often hear the names of men such as Martin McLeod, the Hutchinson Brothers, or Alonzo Brown — people who played roles in founding the communities within the county. Though our founders are well worth remembering, they often overshadow the other people who settled the area in the early years. They, too, played important roles in the story of McLeod County and their respective communities. In some ways, it could be argued that they were just as, if not more, important than the pillars who came and founded the towns. Such is the case with an early McLeod County settler, Isaac W. Cummings.

Cummings was born on April 18, 1825, at Gray’s Corner, Maine. The Cummings name had been alive in the state for many years and they were some of the earliest colonists there. He was educated in Mechanics Falls, Maine and resided there until he was 16 years old. As he grew, the young Mr. Cummings entered into the railroad business for much of his life. He was married in 1851 and had two children.

