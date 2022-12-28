History is filled with great people who have done great things. Locally, we often hear the names of men such as Martin McLeod, the Hutchinson Brothers, or Alonzo Brown — people who played roles in founding the communities within the county. Though our founders are well worth remembering, they often overshadow the other people who settled the area in the early years. They, too, played important roles in the story of McLeod County and their respective communities. In some ways, it could be argued that they were just as, if not more, important than the pillars who came and founded the towns. Such is the case with an early McLeod County settler, Isaac W. Cummings.
Cummings was born on April 18, 1825, at Gray’s Corner, Maine. The Cummings name had been alive in the state for many years and they were some of the earliest colonists there. He was educated in Mechanics Falls, Maine and resided there until he was 16 years old. As he grew, the young Mr. Cummings entered into the railroad business for much of his life. He was married in 1851 and had two children.
By the mid-1850s, Cummings and his family were living in Canada. Like many, Cummings suffered from auge — a recurring sickness that is linked to malaria and the flu. It was advertised that few people in Minnesota suffered from auge. As a result, the Cummings family uprooted themselves and moved south to Minnesota.
Being a railroad man, Isaac Cummings had no experience in farming, but that didn’t stop him from attempting to live off the land. He, along with his brother, traveled to the United States via the St. Lawrence Seaway. They traveled by water as far as they could before taking to land and traveling across country until they came to a steamer traveling down the Mississippi to Fort Snelling — they of course hitched a ride.
From Fort Snelling they rode a stage to the edge of the Big Woods, then went on foot to Glencoe.
Cummings’ initial impression of the land was that it was sparse. Glencoe was little more than a few log cabins situated among a village of Dakota natives and their temporary lodges — teepees. There were no children and only two women living in the settlement.
Once settled in, Cummings headed back to Quebec to collect his family and bring them to their new home on the frontier. Unfortunately, Isaac’s wife, Eliza Cummings, died of typhoid fever — she was the first death of the community.
Cummings quickly remarried a woman named Mary Buck and had more children.
To supplement his earnings, Mr. Cummings delivered mail between Glencoe and Henderson. He was engaged in this work when he first was made aware of the Indian attacks against the settlers in 1862. This did not deter Cummings, however, and he continued to tend to his farm, as well as deliver mail, until Hutchinson was attacked by Little Crow and his warriors in September of that same year. After the attack, he removed his family to Minneapolis, yet he returned home to continue working. He moved from the area, near his family, later that year.
While living in Minneapolis, Cummings took employment with Cedar Valley Railroad and remained with them for two years. He then took up employment with the Manitoba Railroad Company and worked for them until 1867 when he and the family returned to their land in Glencoe.
By the late 1860s, log cabins were springing up all over the Glencoe area, especially near Buffalo Creek. The community then, in addition to a myriad of trades and shops, had a post office, a school house, a church, a courthouse, a general store, and a shoe store — it was much farther along than the little community that the family fled just five years prior.
Life in the settlement was still difficult following the war years. The winter of 1867-68 was a tough one. To make matters worse, the region became infested with potato bugs and many crops failed. People survived on venison, potatoes, corn meal and salted buffalo fish.
Life in the region eventually eased up from the subsistence lifestyle of the early settlers, yet hard winters, locusts, and financial hardships still created many obstacles. In the case of Isaac Cummings, he, his children, and his wife lived out their remaining years to a ripe old age. Mary Buck Cummings passed away in 1898. Isaac lived a few years longer. He died in 1907 in Glencoe and was laid to rest in the Glencoe City Cemetery.
—
Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.