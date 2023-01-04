Koniska Bridge

The most successful of McLeod County’s lost communities was Koniska. Pictured is the Koniska Bridge, which was built in 1904 and and was designated a McLeod County historical site in 1974. Fast forward 40-plus years and it was time for the bridge to come down, which it did during the fall of 2020.

 Minnesota Department of Transportation

I’m often asked what my favorite historical period is. As a historian, it’s difficult to pin one area down over another — we love history, and we don’t often discriminate when it’s presented to us.

Strictly speaking for myself, however, there are areas of history, specifically American history, that I enjoy studying over others. In a local sense, I seldom turn down the opportunity to learn about Minnesota’s initial settlement boom from 1855-1870. It was during this period that the foundation of the North Country’s modern-day community was born. The people who immigrated to Minnesota at this time were daring and tough. Over the next decade, faced with innumerable obstacles of which many were deadly, only the hardiest of people stayed put — many more did not.

