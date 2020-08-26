News of the murders in Acton Township and subsequent attacks spread across the region like wildfire, yet the war parties were concentrating their efforts closer to the reservation in the west.
On Aug. 18, Mdewakanton warriors opened fire on white traders and government employees at the Lower Sioux Agency. That same day, 325 warriors decimated a relief force of 47 soldiers sent from Fort Ridgely to quell what the fort’s commander assumed was an isolated skirmish.
War parties ventured into the countryside to attack farmsteads near the reservation. On Aug. 19, the Upper Sioux Agency was evacuated and the white settlers living there escorted to safety by a Dakota man named John Other Day. That same day, a force of 100 warriors unsuccessfully attacked New Ulm. In just two days, approximately 200 settlers were killed and an additional 200 taken captive. Panic gripped the state as thousands of terrified refugees swarmed towns and settlements in central and eastern Minnesota, bearing tales of atrocities that were both real and imagined.
By the end of Aug. 19, news reached Gov. Alexander Ramsey, who subsequently put Henry Hasting Sibley in charge of quelling what was realized as a full-scale war. The following day, a force of about 400 warriors attacked the small outpost of Fort Ridgely where hundreds of refugees were sheltered. The siege was lifted when a severe thunderstorm swept into the area. That same day, an attack was made on the Lake Shetek settlement where 48 settlers sought cover in what is known today as “slaughter slough,” where 15 were killed, 12 taken captive and 21 able to escape across the prairie.
On Aug. 22, Fort Ridgely was attacked again, this time a more concentrated effort with nearly 800 warriors present. On Aug. 23, a force of about 650 warriors attacked New Ulm a second time, but withdrew shortly before the town’s defenders gave up the town and evacuated to Mankato. Meanwhile, Fort Ridgely’s defenders were able to fend off the attack and were finally relieved on Aug. 27 when Henry Sibley arrived with an army of soldiers.
Back east, in central Minnesota, specifically in the McLeod County “Big Woods” region, things were much quieter. Sightings of Dakota scouting parties were common, yet there were few, if any, concentrated efforts to attack the towns and settlements in the region. That didn’t stop the settlers, however, from taking measures to safeguard against potential attacks.
A stockade was erected almost immediately in Glencoe. Fort Skedaddle, as it was named, was built on the highest piece of ground in the town. Timbers were erected in a square 60 feet by 50 feet with a deep trench dug around it, and sod piled up against the inside of the walls. Portholes were made for muskets, and on top, heavy timbers were placed to hold the structure secure. In the north part of the village, a small building was put up for a lookout. Though no attack would come, scouting parties were spotted within the village limits.
West of Glencoe, near Lake Addie, another stockade was built. Little is known of it other than it was oval shaped and never attacked.
In Hutchinson, a fort 100 feet by 100 feet was built in what is now Library Square. A deep trench was dug around the perimeter, and bastions were at each corner with port holes every 4 feet. A courier was dispatched to Gov. Ramsey. Farms outside of town were tended to by squads of armed men, and patrols were made regularly on the road to Redwood.
To this point, the war in McLeod County was a battle against time, a period of preparation for an attack that was uncertain to come. Settlers did everything they could to ensure their safety, even if it would be for nothing.
Their work was far from unnecessary, however, as Little Crow and other leaders were about to embark on a campaign that would take them into the settlements of the Big Woods. In a week’s time, the war would make its way to the doorstep of McLeod County.
To be continued.