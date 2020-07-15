It was a different time, much different than today. Through the span of 1939-1947, McLeod County was a hub of rural life. The communities were small, neighbors were treated like family, and the difference between right and wrong was often as stark as black and white.
People were still feeling the effects of the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression, and staring at yet another world war. It was the perfect time and place for a man named Arthur G. Tessmer to occupy the Sheriff’s office.
Arthur Tessmer was a “country boy” to say the least: quiet, well liked and fair. He was born in 1895 and grew up on a farm by Stewart, and later farmed near Hutchinson. He had a fondness for horses, both riding and watching. He loved the smell of freshly mowed hay, and had a keen eye for livestock. In addition, he was an avid hunter and fisherman.
In 1920, he married Alma Hoodecheck of Hutchinson and the two began raising a family, three daughters in all. Later, the family moved to Hutchinson where Arthur operated a feed mill and began acquainting himself with farmers in the county, as he would drive to their farms to grind feed for livestock.
Though his background was on the farm, Arthur decided farming was not for him, so in 1938 he ran for sheriff of McLeod County and won. In January 1939, Sheriff Tessmer and his family moved from Hutchinson to the sheriff’s quarters in Glencoe, a small apartment that shared a wall with the county jail.
“Dad rarely carried a gun,” remarked Harriet Duerre, Tessmer’s daughter. One could argue that it was because times were different and crime was lower, yet it may well have been that Sheriff Tessmer wanted folks to respect the badge he wore and the law he represented, rather than a gun on his hip. If that was his aim, it certainly rang true for several of the people incarcerated under Tessmer’s eye.
Sheriff Tessmer was one to believe that the worst people in this world are not always locked up in jail cells, and that sometimes all people need are a second chance. Often the prisoners were friends of Art, arrested for non-threatening crimes such as public drunkenness or check forgery.
Prisoners that Art knew or trusted were allowed outside their cells to help with household chores such as cutting grass, in many cases, prisoners kept touch with Tessmer and his family after they’d left McLeod County, many writing to the sheriff while they were away fighting in World War II.
Art Tessmer may have had a tranquil style of sheriffing, but he was also capable of laying down the law with force, if necessary. In December 1945, the Sheriff’s office was notified of a wanted ex-convict lurking somewhere in McLeod County. His name was George Sitts, and he was wanted for an armed robbery of a liquor store and the murder of the clerk on duty.
Sitts had made his way to the Glencoe area and secured employment with Farmer’s and Merchant’s Milling Company. Eventually, the manager of the plant recognized Sitts from a newspaper article and alerted Sheriff Tessmer.
Under the cover of darkness, Tessmer and his crew of deputies took to the road to intercept Sitts while he was riding along State Highway 22 in a company truck on a return trip from Annandale. They chose not to take a patrol car for fear that the flashing lights would set off Sitts, so instead took Art’s pickup truck.
They waited for the truck to come into view, blinked their headlights and waited for the truck to stop. Art instructed one of his deputies to approach the truck and act like he’s drunk. While the driver and Sitts had their eyes on the “drunk” motorist, Tessmer snuck over to the passenger side of the truck and made his move.
Sitts was concealing a .45 pistol and began to resist, but this time Tessmer was carrying a gun of his own and quickly pulled it on the fugitive who immediately gave up. That night, with Sitts sitting in the county jail, Sheriff Tessmer recounted the tale to a kitchen full of neighbors who all sipped coffee made by Mrs. Tessmer.
The Sheriff’s last year in office was 1947. Despite his popularity and cunning capture of a wanted fugitive, he lost the election to Otto Gruenhagen. The family was forced to move from the apartment and Arthur had to go back to livestock trading. In 1961, his heart gave out on a hot day in July at his lake cabin on Lake Marion.
In an era when police are questioned and often scrutinized, it’s important to remember officers such as Sheriff Tessmer. Though his time in the sun ended long ago, there are still many in law enforcement who exemplify the qualities of a small-town sheriff. Perhaps rather than complicated overhauls of police tactics, we should instead study the history of men like Tessmer, officers who acted a little more like Andy and a little less like Barney.