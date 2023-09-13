Hello everyone! Now that summer is over, I thought it would be a good time to check in and let everyone know what’s going on at the McLeod County Historical Society, or MCHS, over the next couple of months.
I’ll kick off by saying that we had a wonderful summer season at the museum. Attendance was great, we gained some new faces, and thanks to volunteers, our gardens looked better than they have in years. Also, we were able to kick of some new projects that look to be buttoned up soon. Now, with autumn at the doorstep, we have news, new exhibits, new programs, events, and fundraisers coming up including a movie night, annual meeting, historic walking tour, genealogy club, breakfast club and more.
Firstly, a new activity that has generated some excitement is our Historic Walking Tour of Hutchinson. The tour kicks off at the Little Crow statue along the Crow River near the Main Street Bridge, then follows a route around the downtown area that brings walkers back to the statue. Along the route there are several historic monuments, each identified with a plaque.
By using a code (found in a brochure at the museum), the plaques reveal a hidden message that is a clue to where a prize is hidden in the museum. Brochures for the walking tour are at the museum and provide the route, locations of the monuments, and the code formula for revealing the message. If this activity proves to be popular, we plan to develop similar activities in Glencoe and Brownton.
For fundraising events, MCHS is hosting “Movie Night at the Museum.” On Thursday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 26, we will be turning the Steffel Addition into an old-time theater complete with popcorn, beverages, projector and snacks. The first showing will be the 1963 Hollywood classic “Charade” with Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant. For Oct. 26, we’ll be showing a surprise horror classic! Both showtimes will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes one free popcorn.
Speaking of fundraising, I’d like to remind readers that we are still offering blocks on our “Legacy Wall.” For $100, you can have the name of your farm, yourself, or a past farmer from your family on the wall in our Steffel Wing.
For those who have been enjoying the Genealogy Club meetings, I’d like to remind everyone that we are also having an evening meeting for those who can’t make the morning meetings. So far, both the AM, and PM meetings have been well attended by both beginner and veteran genealogists. Our next AM meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and our guest will be Janice Vasquez who will be speaking about her experiences in Czechia. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. The PM meeting will be a rundown of what types of resources can be found in libraries and historical societies. The first meeting was Tuesday, Sept. 12. October meetings are 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.
As always, we will be hosting Breakfast Club again in September and October. September’s topic will be the battle at the Hutchinson stockade with a meeting time is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, and again on Monday, Oct. 16. To aid in this, we’ve put up a new exhibit in our media room that relates to the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, the Civil War, and some personal effects of the settlers of Hutchinson. Many of the items on display, including weaponry, were used in the stockade during the battle. This display will stay up through most of November.
Autumn also means that the MCHS Annual Meeting is coming up. This year, the Board of Directors has asked me to be the speaker. I will talk about the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. I’ve given several presentations on this topic, most recently in New Ulm, and I’m excited to do it for the annual meeting as well. In addition to the presentation, members present are urged to vote on our Board of Director nominations for the next cycle. Nominees will be made public to members via the bi-monthly magazine as well as updates on our website, mcleodhistory.org. The meeting will take place 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at the museum
Lastly, I’d like to encourage guests to bring the kiddos this fall as we have installed a new children’s play area in the Steffel Wing. The area is a small farmyard with animals and tools that the kids can play with while the adults tour the museum.
That’s all for now. If you have any questions about these upcoming events, feel free to call MCHS at 320-587-2109, and we will do our best to help you out. Thanks, and hope to see you soon.
— Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Do you have a historical anecdote to share? Haines can be reached at 320-587-2109, or by email at director@mcleodhistory.org.