Charade

The McLeod County Historical Society will launch its new "Movie Night at the Museum" with the 1963 comedy "Charade" starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn.

 Wikipedia

Hello everyone! Now that summer is over, I thought it would be a good time to check in and let everyone know what’s going on at the McLeod County Historical Society, or MCHS, over the next couple of months.

I’ll kick off by saying that we had a wonderful summer season at the museum. Attendance was great, we gained some new faces, and thanks to volunteers, our gardens looked better than they have in years. Also, we were able to kick of some new projects that look to be buttoned up soon. Now, with autumn at the doorstep, we have news, new exhibits, new programs, events, and fundraisers coming up including a movie night, annual meeting, historic walking tour, genealogy club, breakfast club and more.

Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Do you have a historical anecdote to share? Haines can be reached at 320-587-2109, or by email at director@mcleodhistory.org.

Tags