History is full of firsts, especially when focusing on regional or county history. For McLeod County, there were the first settlers, the first death, the first marriage, the first automobile, and so on. When it comes to pioneering events, perhaps the most enjoyable are those that hinge on being somewhat amusing. Recently, I came across a McLeod County first that made me smirk, and I decided it was just too comical not to share.
The year was 1859. McLeod County was doing well. Roads were being built, settlers were moving into the area, and settlements were rapidly transforming into towns. Within the “city” limits of these towns, stores and businesses began to establish themselves — blacksmiths, livery stables, general stores, mills, and dry good businesses were popping up to serve the growing communities. Of all the growing amenities inside of the county, one thing lacking was a jail — a seemingly small issue that became glaring about Christmas time of that year.
Milton Coombs was a McLeod County newcomer. On a cold December night, Coombs was caught inside the store of W.L. Sumner. Needless to say, he had no business being inside the store other than to steal. Coombs was convicted by a justice of the peace and was to be kept under guard until a grand jury could meet. For the time being, he was turned over to the County Sheriff, a man named Rossman. Unfortunately, no district court had ever met in McLeod County, and in 1859 it was unlikely that one would. To complicate things, there was no jail in the county in which to lock Coombs.
Rossman was faced with the dilemma of what to do with his prisoner. He certainly could not let the man go but had no cell in which to keep him. As an only means of incarcerating the prisoner, Rossman worked out a deal with another store owner to create a “jail” in the rear of the store.
Coombs quickly grew comfortable with his confinement. He was warm, he was fed, and he needed not work. In addition, Coombs family was being taken care of by the townsfolk — they were provided the necessities that caused Coombs to attempt burglary in the first place.
The issue was proving to be a nuisance for Sheriff Rossman who was tasked with making sure the prisoner was properly fed. At one point, Rossman went to Coombs for a chat with the prisoner. “Coombs, you sure are making me a lot of trouble,” Rossman said. “Why don’t you break out of this store as easily as you broke into Sumner’s and then leave the county?” He asked.
Cooly, Coombs responded, “I can’t leave my family in a destitute or dependent condition, and so long as they are being well taken care of, and I’m being well taken care of, I have no desire to be free.”
Rossman decided it was time to transfer the prisoner to one of the neighboring counties where he could be kept in a jail cell. Unfortunately, no neighboring county jail would accept the prisoner unless his bond and lodging were paid in full, in advance. As luck would have it, there was no money available to satisfy this request, so Rossman was forced to keep the prisoner longer. As time progressed, however, Rossman decided that enough was enough. Instead of waiting for a grand jury to sentence Coombs, Sheriff Rossman simply went to the “jail” to release the prisoner. It’s very possible that he had to force him to leave.
