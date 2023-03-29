First Glencoe Jail

It wasn’t until 1882 that Glencoe had its first jail. On June 24, 1896, two highwaymen were apprehended after they shot and killed McLeod County Sheriff Joseph Rogers. Pictured is the jail being guarded by the Minnesota Militia who are protecting the two inmates from being lynched for the murder of Rodgers.

 Photo courtesy of the McLeod County Historical Society

History is full of firsts, especially when focusing on regional or county history. For McLeod County, there were the first settlers, the first death, the first marriage, the first automobile, and so on. When it comes to pioneering events, perhaps the most enjoyable are those that hinge on being somewhat amusing. Recently, I came across a McLeod County first that made me smirk, and I decided it was just too comical not to share.

The year was 1859. McLeod County was doing well. Roads were being built, settlers were moving into the area, and settlements were rapidly transforming into towns. Within the “city” limits of these towns, stores and businesses began to establish themselves — blacksmiths, livery stables, general stores, mills, and dry good businesses were popping up to serve the growing communities. Of all the growing amenities inside of the county, one thing lacking was a jail — a seemingly small issue that became glaring about Christmas time of that year.

