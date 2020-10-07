It’s the most horrifying place on earth.
A long hallway stretches out in front of you, and at the end of it is a door to a room where nobody wants to visit. The whole place smells. It’s a familiar smell, yet one that triggers an unsettling feeling at the pit of your stomach. Everything in you screams to stop, to turn and head back the direction you came, yet your feet keep moving you closer to the door.
Sweat forms on your brow, and your heart starts beating faster. Your hand reaches for the knob and begins to turn. The door creaks open slowly. You peek your head in and feel your feet carry you across the frightening threshold within. Your eyes scan the room, and a sense of panic begins to take hold. Then you see him, the person you fear more than anyone on earth and the very place you avoid at all costs — the dentist.
As you can probably tell, I’m not fond of going to the dentist. Sure, they seem like nice people, but as far as I’m concerned, the name on the door may as well say “Dr. I. Yankem.” I don’t know why, but nothing unsettles my nerves more than the thought of a cavity and that little devilish drill that goes “weeeeeeeeee” (blech). At any rate, when looking back on history, I suppose we have it good today at the dentist.
The first “full-fledged” dentist to open a practice in McLeod County was a man by the name of Dr. Benjamin Franklin Allen. Dr. Yankem, I mean Allen, came to Glencoe in 1878 and opened an office. He came at a time when anesthetics were first being introduced, however, good ol’ Dr. Allen did not use them while working on his patients’ teeth. With that in mind, his methods were considered less painful than his untrained predecessors.
Prior to modern dentistry, and presumably Dr. Allen in Glencoe, few dentists were trained in the field. As a matter of fact, barbers often doubled as dentists. This is, of course, where the red-and-white pole outside a barber’s shop originated. When a tooth was pulled, blood would follow, and a rag was inserted into the mouth, then set on the pole to dry.
A common tool used by early dentists was called a “turnkey.” The instrument was a small rod with a handle at the end. It basically looked like a large corkscrew. The hooks were inserted into the tooth, under the gum, and the handle was twisted in a way that would pry the tooth out.
Luckily for the people of Glencoe, Dr. Allen was trained in dentistry and had a more delicate approach to tooth pulling, teeth cleaning, and cavity filling. He entered dentist school at Philadelphia in 1860. A year later he answered the call for troops and joined the Union in the Civil War. After the war, he returned to college and graduated in 1868. From there, he opened a practice in St. Louis and operated it until 1874. That year, he moved to Minnesota, and later to Glencoe in 1878. He operated his practice for 26 years. In 1936, Dr. Allen died in his home. He was 94 years old.
Dentistry has gone through many changes since Dr. Allen’s days. X-ray machines, power drills, and all manner of tools meant to scare the “bejeezus” out of a patient are used by modern dentists.