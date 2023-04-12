1907 Plato Ball Team

Plato had everything its residents needed in 1907 including the McLeod County championship ball team.

 McLeod County Historical Society

There is a simple rule when it comes to civilization. To exist and thrive three components must be present. First, a community/civilization must have a viable food source nearby. That may mean suitable conditions for agriculture, or it may mean plenty of forage and game animals. The second component is water. Without water for drinking, for washing, or for growing food, human inhabitation can scarcely exist. Thirdly, and most importantly, people need to be able to transport themselves to the site. If there is no way to navigate to a place, then surely no one will live there. In addition, if there is no way to bring food, water, and other supplies to a site, that site cannot exist.

For most of human history, cities and small communities could not exist unless they were near water — more specifically rivers. A river allowed for a water source as well as a means of transportation. People even went so far as to dig canals to sites to allow for water transportation between communities. On a more localized scale, you can look at the communities of McLeod County and realize that the initial settlements were built along the Crow River or Buffalo Creek. As history is apt to do, however, something comes along to change how things are done, or what is possible. In the 1870s through 1880s, much of Minnesota went through a change as railroads were being built through the state. These transportation routes gave birth to “railroad towns” that likely would not have existed as they are now without the presence of the railroad. Case in point, the McLeod County town of Plato.

