There is a simple rule when it comes to civilization. To exist and thrive three components must be present. First, a community/civilization must have a viable food source nearby. That may mean suitable conditions for agriculture, or it may mean plenty of forage and game animals. The second component is water. Without water for drinking, for washing, or for growing food, human inhabitation can scarcely exist. Thirdly, and most importantly, people need to be able to transport themselves to the site. If there is no way to navigate to a place, then surely no one will live there. In addition, if there is no way to bring food, water, and other supplies to a site, that site cannot exist.
For most of human history, cities and small communities could not exist unless they were near water — more specifically rivers. A river allowed for a water source as well as a means of transportation. People even went so far as to dig canals to sites to allow for water transportation between communities. On a more localized scale, you can look at the communities of McLeod County and realize that the initial settlements were built along the Crow River or Buffalo Creek. As history is apt to do, however, something comes along to change how things are done, or what is possible. In the 1870s through 1880s, much of Minnesota went through a change as railroads were being built through the state. These transportation routes gave birth to “railroad towns” that likely would not have existed as they are now without the presence of the railroad. Case in point, the McLeod County town of Plato.
Plato is situated in Helen Township, just over a mile east of Buffalo Creek. In 1858, as settlers came to Glencoe and spread out across the countryside, a rural post office near an old stagecoach road was established on the north end of Kennison Lake (now County Ditch #28). Timothy Hinman was the first postmaster and mail was delivered three days per week. A local resident named Hiram Keniston wished to name the office Buffalo Creek but the name was rejected by the post office department. Another settler, James Aldersby, suggested “Plato,” after the Greek philosopher.
Few settlers lived in the area in those days. Often, the people who most often frequented what would become Plato were Winnebago and Dakota hunting parties. They would camp near the eventual townsite in winter while replenishing their meat stores with venison. Later, when a town was present, it was said that they would often come into town and mingle with settlers living there.
In 1872, the Hastings and Dakota Railroad Company built a line from Carver to Glencoe. In those days, the old steam engines that pulled the cars would need to stop and take on water every 5 to 8 miles. This meant that they would need a stopping place between Norwood and Glencoe. The most logical place was the Post Office of Plato.
In 1878, a railroad depot was built in Plato. At that same time, two men, Enoch Holmes and Frances Lavenscher began laying out a town. At this time, only 48 souls lived in Helen Township.
Things began to take off a few years later in 1881. Along with a new, more stylish depot, a bridge was built over Buffalo Creek and a road was created between Plato and Winsted. In 1884, the town consisted of 150 inhabitants as well as 3 general stores, 2 saloons, blacksmith shops, and many more.
By the end of the 19th century, the town of Plato could consider itself “on the map.” A total of 232 people resided in the town and there were no signs of slowing its growth. The town would continue to grow over the next 100 years reaching an apex population of 390 in 1980. Like most of Minnesota’s railroad towns, however, Plato was subject to a population decline as well as the end of the “Norman Rockwell” downtown era that many of these small communities possessed.
The story of Plato mirrors many in central Minnesota’s history. Unlike countless others, however, the community of Plato did not fade away into history and still exists today, cementing itself into the past, the present, and the future of McLeod County.
