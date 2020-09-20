The battle for Hutchinson was by far the most impactful event in the region during the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.
On Sept. 4, Little Crow and a large war party attacked the community, burning all but one building: the Harrington House. In the years to follow, survivors of the battle recorded their memories of the events as they unfolded that day. This week, in keeping with the current theme, I thought it would be a good opportunity to relive their memories.
George Covey was only 10 years old during the battle, but in 1939 he vividly recalled his experiences:
"We lived in the stockade about two weeks, and lots of farmers would go out and work on their farms as it was harvest time and as it was so crowded (inside stockade). Early in the morning we went out to get the oxen. Father would hear the bell on the big red ox as he crossed the bridge; however, he began to feel nervous and went up on the hill where he could see them. By the time he got to the road, he knew there was going to be trouble as the cattle all began to run.
"He grabbed hold of the red ox’s tail so he could get back quicker. By the time he got to the road and up on the hill so he could see, he met four horse teams and a wagon loaded with men. There was an old man sitting down in the back end who was dead. Father motioned and called them to come back as he ran by."
Another eyewitness was 7-year-old Anna Fallon. She was one of 27 members in the Fallon family, which found safety in the stockade during the attack. One of them, James T. Fallon, was born there on Sept. 9, five days after the battle. Another, a 10-year-old boy named Patsy Fallon, died there. In 1953, Anna recalled her memory:
"I can still see the Indians coming through the brush with their faces and bodies painted all colors. My mother and I were in a cabin outside the stockade with my brother, Patsy, who needed better shelter than the stockade afforded as he was very sick. The Indians made a surprise attack and mother in her hoop skirts took Patsy in her arms and ran along the stockade wall for the gate. I will never forget how the arrows whanged into the stockade wall and vibrated there as we passed."
William Wirt Pendergast was one of the Hutchinson home guards. His recollections of the battle are vivid as he was in the middle of the fighting:
"The Hutchinson guards advanced upon the Indians from four directions for the purpose of protecting the buildings and saving the livestock, which were being stolen by the dozens before our eyes. At about noon, when the fort was surrounded by a circle of fire from the smoldering buildings, the Sioux made a desperate effort to advance from the grove on the west to set fire to the buildings that remained between them and the stockade.
"There were several close calls, but no one in the fort received any injury. The Indians burned all the buildings they dared approach except the residence of Lewis Harrington. The reason why they spared this house remains a mystery."
Meanwhile, George Covey recalled the scene from inside the stockade:
"The Indians were all around town. I saw a man lead out a fine horse which was valued at $2,000. He said he would give the horse to any man who would ride to Glencoe where the soldiers were stationed. He finally said he would try and get through himself as he had no family. The men in the stockade only had shotguns and small rifles. A friend of father's had a Springfield. He crawled over into the corral of wagons to try to keep the Indians away from the cattle, but the Indians made it so hot for him he had to crawl back into the stockade.
"About three in the afternoon, we could see a band of men coming and thought it was more Indians. Women were pulling out handfuls of hair and screaming, the men were praying and cursing, but as the band came closer, we saw they were soldiers (from Glencoe). By that time there were no Indians around. The soldiers divided up into squads and went out looking for people that had not come into the stockade. They brought in 32 dead, including the neighbor’s wife and boy that lived across the road from our house. The boy was a playmate. My father took me to see them and it was surely awful."
The attack on Hutchinson would be the one and only major battle in McLeod County. With this defeat, as well as defeats at Fort Ridgely and New Ulm, Little Crow and his followers began to see defeat on the horizon. At the month’s end, he would gather what followers remained and flee Minnesota to rally support among the Lakota and in Canada.
For McLeod County, however, the last two weeks of the month would see more loss as residents, under a false sense of security, began traveling back to their homes on the countryside.
To be continued once more.