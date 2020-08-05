It was a simple store, small, yet essential for all rural communities. Often, the floors were made of rough-hewn boards from lumber cut in a nearby woods. The ceilings were tall, and the walls lined with shelves, fully stocked with any assortment of goods needed in a community. A long, glass-fronted counter often ran the length of the store and displayed the more “luxurious” items. It was the general store, and it was often the lifeblood of any country community.
The necessity of a general store came from a time when rural communities were desolate, far from civilization and somewhat isolated. Those living far from largely populated areas had needs for everyday items, yet many did not possess the time nor the means to travel long distances hauling goods. As a result, the general store was a way of bringing “civilized” goods into the rural communities.
The store owner had to be clever, able to recognize the needs of the community and stock the shelves thusly. A typical store offered patrons dry goods, groceries, clothing, tools, hardware, medicine, toiletries, and even toys, candy, jewelry and tableware.
Often, the general store was a hub of community activity, a place where people met, talked, gossiped and shared news. Many stores also doubled as a community post office. Mail was usually kept on a shelf behind the counter and managed by the store’s owner.
McLeod County, being a rural county since its inception, was home to several general stores across the nine communities that exist today. Some of the memorable stores include Bickmann & Millerbernd’s General Store of Winsted, Zeleny’s Cash Store and O.A. Kohler General Merchandise of Hutchinson, Rehse Bros. General Merchandise of Stewart, James Bohn General Merchandise of Brownton, and Kolar’s General Store of Biscay.
One of the oldest and most well-known was John Preiss General Store of Glencoe. Early settlers came to Preiss’ store by driving ox carts or hand-pulled carts to carry matches, coal, oil, salt and gunpowder from town to their farms. It was common for long lines of ox teams waiting to unload wood, a necessity in the North Country, at the store.
The general store was a mainstay in the rural communities well into the 20th century but began to drop off in the 1940s. Paved roads and the increased availability of automobiles allowed people to travel farther distances to obtain specialized and mass-produced goods that could be sold at lower prices. In addition, with an increase in the size of many communities, specialty retail shops, where sellers were able to focus on particular items, were becoming more common across America.
Though the general store as a general merchandise retail store was becoming fewer and farther between, the concept never really left. Today it has been replaced with the convenience store, a modern version of the “one-stop shop” general store where patrons can buy a range of items similar to that of the general store.
Though general merchandise stores are no longer part of our modern society, they are an important part of our history. The stores were an essential part of the community, and without them it’s unlikely that rural communities could have survived.
As any good history museum would offer, the McLeod County Historical Society has a model general store in its display gallery meant to offer guests a firsthand feel of what it was like inside a general store. It contains several items specific to McLeod County history, many of which were likely bought in a general store that once existed in the county. If you haven’t seen it, it’s certainly worth a visit to view not only the general store, but all the items that are now part of history.