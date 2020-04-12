It’s strange sometimes how a town gets its name. It’s not often that a story behind a name is as straightforward as Hutchinson or Glencoe. Oftentimes a name has a local legend behind it, one that’s very interesting, which may or may not be based in fact.
Take Koniska for example, where according to legend, an Indian traveled through town and lamented on how few women lived there. He exclaimed “Koniska,” which allegedly means “no women.” Whether it’s true or not remains to be seen.
There is another town in McLeod County with an unusual backstory: Biscay. Though it’s widely known that the town is named after the famous Bay of Biscay, there’s no “official” story as to why it is pronounced differently. Recently, however, I came across a short anecdote that may shed some light on the mystery.
The famous Bay of Biscay exists off France’s northwest shore and extends all the way south to Spain’s Port Ortegal. Through history it’s been the site of several fierce naval battles going back as far as the 16th century. Its shores are shallow and it is apt to have heavy fog and intense weather. In winter, the seas turn rough and violent storms sweep across the bay, wrecking ships and washing them ashore. It’s one of history’s most famous landmarks.
If one were to follow the latitude line west from the Bay of Biscay and continue to Minnesota, you’d find yourself in approximately the same region as the town of Biscay, Minnesota. This Biscay, however, is nowhere near a sea, and nowhere near as large. In addition, it is pronounced differently than it is in France. In an ironic twist of fate, however, it may have been a French woman behind the pronunciation of Biscay, Minnesota.
The 1880s were a decade of change in Minnesota. The frontier chapter of the state was over. Railroads were sweeping across the nation, and in just two short decades, life would change forever. Across Minnesota, small communities began to sprout along the rail lines. They were essential to the lines as they supplied steam engines with water. One of these towns, referred to as a “whistle stop” was Biscay.
The community was clearly named after the bay in France, however, the pronunciation of the name is slightly different. Rather than pronouncing it “Bis-kay,” people refer to the community as “Bis-key.” The history of the pronunciation is one not entirely known, according to local lore, however, there is a humorous reason behind it.
In 1887-88, the Chicago, Milwuakee & St. Paul Railway Company line was being built between Glencoe and Hutchinson. Along the line was the town that would become known as Biscay. Just northwest of the eventual town was a farmer and his French wife. The farmer was contracted with the railroad to feed the workers as they came through. On the menu for the workers was biscuits, a staple food for people living on the once limitless frontier. The wife being French, however, mispronounced the word. Instead of saying biscuit, she said it with a French flair that came out sounding like the French word, bisquer, pronounced as bis-key.
According to legend, from that point on the community was referred to as “Bis-key.”