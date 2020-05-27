Mrs. Abbie Pendergast peered through a porthole in the wall of the stockade, witnessing with horror, the destruction of the town she called home. The year was 1862, and the settlement was Hutchinson— a modest collection of wooden shanties and log cabins sprawled across the southwest banks of the Crow River. For weeks, the townspeople were on edge. News that Dakota/Sioux war parties were attacking farms and settlements in the region were widespread. Terrified that Hutchinson would soon be targeted, a stockade was erected for the safety of the settlers in and around the settlement. Finally, on Sept. 4, a war party led by Little Crow commenced to attacking the town.
Mrs. Pendergast’s eyes scanned the scene. Much of the town was in flames. The attackers moved from building to building, looting their contents then tossing torches through the windows, all the while being careful not to get too close to the stockade for fear of drawing gunfire by the Home Guard. As she scanned, she saw warriors surround Pendergast Academy, setting fire to it and ringing the large bell until the flames finally broke the rope it was attached to and the bell crashed to the ground.
Abbie strained to see more from the limits of the little porthole. Flames grew from the windows and doorways of buildings — large flames that sent black smoke curling to the blue sky overhead. As she scanned, she watched with horror as a group of warriors made their way to the home she shared with William Wirt Pendergast. Torches were thrown through the windows and on top of the roof. In a matter of minutes, the entire building went up in flames.
Abbie watched and was in tears as their home crumpled to a heap. Her heart sank, not for the loss of a home that could be rebuilt, but the loss of many prized possessions that were hidden away in the cellar. Many of them were wedding presents, including a fine set of china dishes. All of it was gone, however, buried beneath a hulk of burning debris and irretrievable.
The aftermath was dreadful. All but one home, the Harrington-Merrill House, was destroyed. Of those taking refuge in the stockade, most had no homes to return to and were forced to live in the confines of the fort through winter.
When spring came, most were able to leave the fort and build new homes. The Pendergasts moved into a new home that W.W. built himself. They lived there for nearly 50 years, only a stone's throw from their old home that was burnt in 1862.
The old home was marked with a marker on top of the old cellar that was beneath it. In 1916 C.J. Martinson began excavating for a home on the former lot of the Pendergast house and covered all traces of the old cellar.
Later in life, Mrs. Pendergast would often remark to people that if they wanted to find artifacts from the U.S.-Dakota War, they had only to find the remains of the cellar and start digging — there they would find the remains of her fine china set as well as other items of personal belongings.
To this day, it’s unknown if any was unearthed.