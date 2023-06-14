Health care has certainly come a long way through the years. Today, the world of medicine has become so advanced that it almost seems the sky is the limit. It wasn’t that long ago, however, when something as ordinary as a common cold could be deadly, or that a simple house call could be hampered by bad roads.
In the early days of settlement, a local doctor was hard to come by, and often the task of health care fell on anyone who knew anything about cures and home remedies. In some cases, even a dentist might be tasked with “physician” duties.
When a doctor wasn’t available, it often came down to home remedies to alleviate pain or cure a sickness. Popular home remedies of the time included things like making watermelon seed mash to kill tapeworms, or making a solution of saltwater and spirits that was soaked into a cloth and laid on a forehead to ease a headache.
It wasn’t until the 1870s that physicians became commonplace in most every settlement. One of McLeod County’s best-known doctors of the time was a man named Dr. Charles A. Woodward. Woodward came to Glencoe in 1878 and opened a practice. His first office was upstairs above a store run by Captain Axel Reed. In those days, health care was not extensive in McLeod County, so Dr. Woodward scarcely saw patients in his office and instead made house calls regularly. Unfortunately, in an emergency, the doctor couldn’t always get to his patient’s home in time to help. Roads in those days were still in an infant state and were often unpassable due to bad weather or heavy snow. In many cases, travel down the road was slowed by stubborn animals or slow-moving oxen. In cases where Dr. Woodward couldn’t help his patients, his main task would be to make them as comfortable as possible.
Another well-known physician of the time was Dr. John Dorsey. He was born in 1854 in Pennsylvania. Dorsey entered St. Francis college at the young age of 13 and by the time he was an adult was well educated and well versed in many fields. In 1877, Dr. Dorsey happened to pass through McLeod County on his way to visit his mother. He was so enthralled with the area that he chose to live here. The following year, in 1878, he opened a practice in the city and began seeing patients across the county.
Though Dorsey was a physician by trade, he dipped his feet in several different facets of public life. In 1882 Dorsey entered the newspaper field and became an editor. In 1887 he was appointed postmaster at Glencoe. That same year, Dr. Dorsey decided to embrace politics and served as a delegate to numerous state conventions — he later became instrumental in many local elections. In addition to these endeavors, Dorsey would also serve as a civic worker and was superintendent of schools. Through all of it, however, he never gave up his practice.
It’s amazing to think, with our modern brains, how a doctor would have time to pursue so many avenues of public life. It’s just as amazing to ponder how such simple things like road conditions, distance, or transportation could have such an adverse effect on someone’s health. Like many things, time has changed the world, and when it comes to medicine, those changes are certainly for the better.
