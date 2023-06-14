Health care has certainly come a long way through the years. Today, the world of medicine has become so advanced that it almost seems the sky is the limit. It wasn’t that long ago, however, when something as ordinary as a common cold could be deadly, or that a simple house call could be hampered by bad roads.

In the early days of settlement, a local doctor was hard to come by, and often the task of health care fell on anyone who knew anything about cures and home remedies. In some cases, even a dentist might be tasked with “physician” duties.

Brian Haines is the executive director of the McLeod County History Center, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 320-587-2109.

Tags