Well here we are.
Amid the breakout of the infectious and highly contagious COVID-19, we find many of us are trying to keep a low profile, hiding from a pandemic that lurks in plain sight. Stores and businesses are closed, people are frightened and the future is uncertain. If I were Oliver Hardy, I’d look to Stan Laurel and say, “Well, here’s another nice predicament you’ve gotten me into.”
At any rate, with things being as they are, the museum is closed to the public until April 1, and I’m writing this piece from my home office.
With so much doom and gloom in the world right now, I find that some strange and even humorous historical facts can really brighten up the day. With that in mind, I’ve researched several interesting tidbits and compiled them for this edition of "Strange History." Enjoy!
CATS AND PLAGUE
It was the middle of the Middle Ages, a time when religion and law were intertwined and could be swayed by the strangest superstitions. One of these superstitions was the idea that the common house cat was related to witchcraft and Satan worship.
Pope Gregory IX, who ruled from 1227-1241, was a firm believer that felines were the Devil’s tool. To curtail this evil threat, the Pope ordered a medieval purge of cats. It worked, and over time the population of cats in Europe was drastically reduced. There were repercussions, however.
Today, some historians put a lack of cats in Europe during the 13th and 14th centuries as one of the reasons that rats carrying the bubonic plague were able to multiply and spread in Europe at such a fast rate.
IS AN ALARM CLOCK BETTER THAN A PEASHOOTER?
Nothing can be more annoying than hearing the buzz of an alarm clock to wake you from a silent slumber. It means your night of a soft pillow and warm blanket are over, and that you typically now must go somewhere you don't want go to.
Prior to the days of electricity or mass-produced alarm clocks, however, there were different forms of being roused. One of the simplest methods was to drink lots of water before going to sleep, forcing one to wake up for relief in the middle of the night.
Another method was to hire a "knockers-up" to shoot dried peas from a blow gun at your window in order to rouse you at a specific time.
NAMED AFTER JOSEPH HOOKER
It's well known among military historians that generals will go to great lengths to make their men comfortable on marches and in the field. Providing alcohol was always a typical method of commanders, and sometimes more sinister drugs were provided. Napoleon was said to give his men methamphetamine on long marches to keep them moving.
There was one general, however, that did such a good job of helping his men cope with battle that legend has it a profession is named after him. Union Maj. Gen. Joseph Hooker brought prostitutes along on campaigns for his men. A quick look at his last name should tell you all you need to know about where the term comes from.
SAVED BY RONALD REAGAN
There's an unusual poster of Ronald Reagan riding atop a flying dinosaur and shooting a machine gun at Soviet Russia. Now, we all know that this did not end the Cold War, but it is a great illustration of how America felt about the president in the 1980s.
To both Democrats and Republicans alike, Reagan was a lifesaver. What not everyone knows, however, is how much of a lifesaver Reagan really was. In fact, in his younger years, "The Gipper" was a lifeguard who is credited with saving 77 people from drowning.
LOST IN A FIRE
Time for one more.
A fire can be a devastating thing. Your home, your loved ones and your earthly possessions are all at risk when a fire becomes threatening. Luckily, technological advances have come a long way from the old bucket brigades and help to keep us safe from losing everything in flames. One such technological innovation is the fire hydrant. Those little red things on the street corner loved by kids and dogs alike.
Whoever invented the fire hydrant certainly deserves a lot of credit, and likely has saved more than 77 people. However, we'll never know the person's identity. The patent for the fire hydrant was lost in a fire.