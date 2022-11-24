The painting is titled “Freedom From Want,” a Norman Rockwell masterpiece, that depicts a family gathered around a table in anticipation of a delicious Thanksgiving feast. In the picture, a man who is assumed to be the “Grandpa” stands at the head of the table. A large carving knife rests alongside his plate as he eagerly watches his wife present a turkey set on a silver platter and baked to perfection. In a moment, he will begin carving off slivers of tender, steaming turkey meat that will be served to each hungry family member. The painting itself is splendid, a classic depiction of what we Americans describe as the perfect holiday setting. Beneath the layers of oil paint, and beyond the canvas, however, the painting depicts something far deeper than a holiday feast.

Rockwell painted his classic in 1943, a time when the United States was engulfed in a second global conflict. U.S. forces had been fighting against the Axis powers since the bombing of Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. The first ration cards were sent out in the spring of the following year, and the nation had already begun ramping up production of war materials to send overseas. By Thanksgiving of 1943 it was clear to most that the United States would need to bet all of its chips in order to achieve victory. People were scared, people were angry, but most of all, people needed a way to escape the rationing, travel restrictions, and life altered plans — they needed “Freedom From Want.”

